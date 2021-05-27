Senior Manager Security and Facility at Armscor

Senior Manager Security and Facility; Paterson Grade E2

Corporate Support Business Unit has a vacancy for a Senior Manager Security and Facility in the Security and Facility environment. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below.

PURPOSE OF JOB:

To be responsible for strategic and operational planning and management of facility and security to ensure a safe and healthy work environment at Armscor Head Office complex by providing efficient facilities management, physical security services; and to render Corporate security management according to the SLA between Armscor and DoD and MOU between Armscor and Defence Intelligence.

JOB OBJECTIVES:

To formulate and implement divisional strategies and operational plans and align these strategies and plans with the corporate objectives.

To provide leadership in the management of corporate facilities (building services), physical security, corporate security that is responsible for overall security compliance; and support services for Armscor.

Provide leadership in the facilities management (building services) to ensure that:

There is a valid lease agreements (DOD and others);

Develop a maintenance plan for the building and facilities in Head Office;

Provision of effective communications/telecommunications (network/telephone);

The facilities meet the applicable government regulations and standards as prescribed by Safety, Health and Environment legislation and other regulations (inter alia to conduct or have conducted all related surveys and tests);

Manage, upgrade and maintenance of the building systems (electrical, mechanical, air- conditioning, lifts and escalators, water, drainage, generators, compressors, etc.);

Manage architectural/engineering planning and design for the Armscor head office complex;

Manage building projects.

Provide leadership in the physical security to ensure that:

There is high-level of physical and electronic access control (access system, cameras, etc.) and safeguarding of access data and company assets;

Physical security meets all the relevant statutory and other regulations and standards;

There is a plan and measures to address audit/compliance requirements;

Provision of a corporate shuttle service for Armscor VIP’s.

Provide leadership in the corporate security to ensure that:

Project security is managed in line with the SLA between Armscor and DoD; and MOU between Armscor and Defence Intelligence;

To oversee implementation and execution of security measures within the acquisition environment (projects) and to govern, monitor and enforce compliance and maintenance thereof by providing compliance reports;

To develop and implement security awareness campaigns to keep the workforce within Armscor and industry security conscious by way of presentations, posters and broadcasters;

To investigate acts endangering security and security breaches within Armscor and industry; and to provide investigation reports;

To provide security advice to executive and senior management within Armscor and industry.

Provide leadership in the provision of comprehensive and high-standard support services in the following service categories:

Corporate asset management;

Corporate printing (all printing activities);

Pool vehicle services;

Parking administration (Armscor/DOD);

Reception and switchboard;

Stores (furniture, stationery, building materials, cleaning materials, corporate gifts, etc.);

Postal and courier services and

Catering services.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A Bachelor’s Degree/ B.Tech in a Technical discipline (Electrical/Mechanical)

Certificate or programme in facility management

Management qualification will be an advantage

EXPERIENCE:

15 years facility management experience of which 5 years should be on middle or senior management

Advertisment closes on 09 June 2021

Desired Skills:

Regulations and standards relating to facility management

Regulations and standards relating to the management of occupational health and safety and environment protection

Risk management

security management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

