Service Delivery Manager

The Role: Essential functions:Partner for Life
- Creditors – Manage creditors in line with the financial arrangements in place
- Debtors-Ensure that customers are invoiced in line with the contractual agreements in place
- Bad Debt management – collection of debts in excess of 60 days
- Escalations-Ensure that all customer concerns/escalations are addressed and resolved timeously. Escalate to Operations ans ensure that progress is provided to the customer.
- Monthly Service Reporting Packs – Prepare the monthly SLA packs for the customer SLA meetings.
- Monthly Service Reporting Packs Submission – ensure that the packs are delivered in line with the specific contract requirements
- Meetings-For Clients that request monthly meetings ensure that this is completed and minutes shared accordingly
Right First Time
- SLA Achievement-To achieve the objectives and deliverables as per contract requirement
- Cost Containment -To manage productivity and cost containment to ensure achievement of Cost Containment Targets Budget vs. Actual.
- Deadlines-Ensure that all deadlines are met in accordance Deadline Matrix Report.
- Programme and Project Management – Ensure that projects are delivered in line with customer expectation and the right level of quality
- Governance – implement the relevant governance structures as per agreed account plans
- Drive the achievement of high customer excellence – ensure that the customer satisfaction levels are at at least 80% high satisfaction. Come up with initiatives to delight the customer
- Continuous Improvement Plans – develop and own the continuous improvement plans for the account. Identify opportunities for optimisation/continuous improvement plan
- Operations Costs – manage, contain and where possible reduce operational costs
- Penalty Management – manage and mitigate the levying of excuse performance penalty
Sustainable transformation
- Human Resources-Adhere to HR procedures and policies
- Performance Contracting-Performance Contracting completed on time based on achievement of business targets and inclusive of Personal Development Plans
- Performance Review and Appraisal-To conduct performance reviews signed off prior to performance appraisal period and at the end of the performance cycle
- Internal processes-Ensure internal documented processes are adhered to . Non Compliance to be recorded and Corrective actions raised .
- Staffing – employ in line with the employment equity requirements of the organisation
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Service Management – ITIL
- IR Certificate / Diploma
- Service Delivery Management – ITIL Management
Preferred Qualification:
- A+; N+; MCSE or National Diploma
- ITIL Management
- Tertiary qualification in IT or equivalent
- ITIL Foundations
Experience required:
- Supervisory responsibilities??direct reports, managing a team that provides service 24×7
- Operational experience – 3 years
- Contract Compliance and Management – 3 years
- Budgeting – 2 years
- SLA management – 3 years