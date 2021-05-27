Service Delivery Manager

May 27, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:Partner for Life

  • Creditors – Manage creditors in line with the financial arrangements in place
  • Debtors-Ensure that customers are invoiced in line with the contractual agreements in place
  • Bad Debt management – collection of debts in excess of 60 days
  • Escalations-Ensure that all customer concerns/escalations are addressed and resolved timeously. Escalate to Operations ans ensure that progress is provided to the customer.
  • Monthly Service Reporting Packs – Prepare the monthly SLA packs for the customer SLA meetings.
  • Monthly Service Reporting Packs Submission – ensure that the packs are delivered in line with the specific contract requirements
  • Meetings-For Clients that request monthly meetings ensure that this is completed and minutes shared accordingly

Right First Time

  • SLA Achievement-To achieve the objectives and deliverables as per contract requirement
  • Cost Containment -To manage productivity and cost containment to ensure achievement of Cost Containment Targets Budget vs. Actual.
  • Deadlines-Ensure that all deadlines are met in accordance Deadline Matrix Report.
  • Programme and Project Management – Ensure that projects are delivered in line with customer expectation and the right level of quality
  • Governance – implement the relevant governance structures as per agreed account plans
  • Drive the achievement of high customer excellence – ensure that the customer satisfaction levels are at at least 80% high satisfaction. Come up with initiatives to delight the customer
  • Continuous Improvement Plans – develop and own the continuous improvement plans for the account. Identify opportunities for optimisation/continuous improvement plan
  • Operations Costs – manage, contain and where possible reduce operational costs
  • Penalty Management – manage and mitigate the levying of excuse performance penalty

Sustainable transformation

  • Human Resources-Adhere to HR procedures and policies
  • Performance Contracting-Performance Contracting completed on time based on achievement of business targets and inclusive of Personal Development Plans
  • Performance Review and Appraisal-To conduct performance reviews signed off prior to performance appraisal period and at the end of the performance cycle
  • Internal processes-Ensure internal documented processes are adhered to . Non Compliance to be recorded and Corrective actions raised .
  • Staffing – employ in line with the employment equity requirements of the organisation

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Service Management – ITIL
  • IR Certificate / Diploma
  • Service Delivery Management – ITIL Management

Preferred Qualification:

  • A+; N+; MCSE or National Diploma
  • ITIL Management
  • Tertiary qualification in IT or equivalent
  • ITIL Foundations

Experience required:

  • Supervisory responsibilities??direct reports, managing a team that provides service 24×7
  • Operational experience – 3 years
  • Contract Compliance and Management – 3 years
  • Budgeting – 2 years
  • SLA management – 3 years

