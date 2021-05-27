Systems Analyst ( QA

OUTPUTS

Plan, design, create, execute and maintain test automation scripts within software processes that meet the business needs.

Design, develop, implement and continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes and testing environments through the application of appropriate testing methodologies and processes. Align test management strategy to industry best practices and frameworks.

Design test plans on software applications based on business requirements and technical specifications.

Participation in various phases of the software development process activities including analysis, development and technical support.

Implement, track and report on all testing activities to assure full coverage of functional and non-functional requirements

Responsible for test planning, design and the creation of test data.

Participate and provide feedback on any activities where QA practices and risks are to be considered from the writing of user stories, pre-development testing notes and executing QA testing activities in accordance to processes and quality guidelines so as to identify defects / quality concerns in projects.

Coordinate and perform manual and automated testing activities and ensure a highly effective and well-documented test environment.

Distribute test management knowledge to team members.

Ensure innovative solutions align and support strategic implementation according to overall business strategy.

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations

Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience

Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation

Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and CoC

Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements

Perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties and Inform superiors about deviations

REQUIREMENTS

Experience in Quality Assurance processes, software lifecycle, testing, planning, execution and defect tracking

Experience with test automation tools (SAP CBTA, HP UFT, eCATT, etc.)

Experience using Solution Manager 7.2 ( Solution Documentation and Test Suite)

Experience in programming script language

Experience in container technologies such as Docker and orchestration with Kubernetes

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function

QUALIFICATION Minimum NQF 7 BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

EXPERIENCE

Minimum 2+ Years experience in IT

Overview and understanding of Solution Manager 7.2

Experience with test automation tools.

ISTQB/ISEB Certification will be advantageous.

Please note that this role is based in East London – full relocation assistence is available for this role

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

Travel allowance

13th cheque and performance bonus!

