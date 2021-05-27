Technical Sales Representative

Are you a hunter by nature and are you looking for a company with the infrastructure to quickly deliver what you sell?

Is this you?

You have a customer-centric sales approach and are looking for a company that can deliver on your sales promise to your customer. You’re driven and tenacious and are willing to pick up the phone as many times as it takes to make your next sale. You’re technically minded and are always looking for ways to develop existing and new relationships. You’re looking for stability and a company that is doing really well.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Reporting directly into a dynamic Sales Manager, you will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with both customers and suppliers with the ultimate goal to maximize long-term sales and profit margins. The business is growing in many directions so depending on your area of knowledge you could service clients across the Mining, Industrail or even the Food, Pharma or Sports Nutrition sectors selling high quality ingredients. From identifying clients, to sales visits to getting involved in lab-scale tests (depending on industry) as well as production trials to developing long term client relationships this role will really see you taking 360-degree responsibility.

Where you’ll be doing it

Our client is a dynamic, strong and stable family owned and run business and is a leading supplier of food ingredient and process raw material in South Africa. With an impressive international supplier list that is over 50 strong and a diverse, stable client base they are on a rapid path for growth.

What you’ll need

A matric and the ability to hunt for new business is essential. Previous experience within one of their key areas (mining, industrial, food, pharma, health care, etc) combined with a min of 3 years’ experience, in an external sales position selling tangible products into related industries will see you qualify for this role.

You need to be an excellent communicator, who is driven and passionate about renewable energy and closing deals!

What you’ll get

Attractive basic salary combined with a solid bonus structure and benefits like laptop and company cell phone are on offer combined with a work from home on Wednesday’s day – all this makes this a really exciting opportunity for the right candidate.

A flat structure with no red tape – this is an ideal opportunity for someone with an entrepreneurial mind set who wants to work in an environment where their contribution is not only valued but wanted.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Sales

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position