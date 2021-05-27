Trailer Workshop Foreman (Tautliner and Side tippers)Pretoria North – Reference 20769

Take charge of the trailer workshop. Be acknowledged at this well-established transport group.

Duties

Daily management of staff that does the maintenance on the side Tippers and Taut liner trailers.

Scheduling of their daily duties and supervision of their work.

Quality control of services and repairs of trailers.

Evaluating services in relation to the job cards.

Preventative maintenance.

Management of tyre store and washing bay.

General administration duties relating to the workshop.

Requirements

Min 5 years exp in tautliners and side tipper trailers.

Good traceable references.

Own transport.

Electrical wiring will be an advantage.

