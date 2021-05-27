UX Designer

May 27, 2021

The Role: UX Designer

  • Uncover human needs through research, develop deep insights, generate product concepts and envision how people will interact with them.
  • Plan, design, facilitate and synthesize co-creation workshops (e.g. Fjord Rumble, product ideation sessions etc.)
  • Translate initial product concepts into structured information and interaction architectures that account for content and labeling strategies.
  • Identify key screen types across devices (e.g. desktop, mobile, connected devices) and generate diagrams, wireframes, concept maps and site maps.
  • Prototype digital experiences at different levels of increasing fidelity across the product design process (e.g. paper, Sketch/Figma/InVision prototypes).
  • Collaborate with detailed product design and development teams to ensure alignment to design intent through implementation and deployment.
  • Help plan and execute user and usability tests and use insights to guide the improvement and evolution of digital products.

