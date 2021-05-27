Workshop Handyman (Semi-Skilled) at Headhunters

Our client in the Tourism sector and based just outside of Grahamstown, is seeking to employ a semi-skilled candidate as their Workshop Handyman.

Please Note: This is a live-in position – accommodation will be provided.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 / Matric.

Mechanical knowledge and Mechanical experience.

Able to weld, do bodywork panel beating / repair, and mechanical work.

Drivers License.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

Maintenance & repair of trucks, game viewing vehicles, LDV’s, and trailers, under guidance of workshop manager.

Welding repairs.

Bodywork repairs, including panel beating and spray painting.

Ensuring that work is carried out safely and efficiently.

Ensure that daily and weekly cleaning of the work area is done.

Carry out any workshop related activities, as requested by the Workshop Manager.

Must adhere to Health & Safety regulations.

