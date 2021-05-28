Accountant / Newly qualified CA

Accounting operations:
Processing accounting information (including billings, accounts receivable, general ledger, etc)
Preparation of the daily commission calculations
Accurately record all financial transactions on internal database system
Reconcile transactional data
Assist with streamlining and improving accounting systems including assisting with automation projects
Adherence to all quality standards and processes within the Budgeting and Finance area
Assistance with the implementation and running of IFRS 17
Financial reporting:
Prepare monthly financial reports timeously for various processing areas
Analyse and interpret financial results
Ensure that financial records are accurate and compliant with the applicable standards
Provide operational support
Ensure invoices and statements are submitted timeously
Prepare accurate reconciliations
Assist with the preparation and analysis of monthly management accounts
Assist with the preparation of Quarterly Investco report
Preparation of the Consolidated and individual entity financial statements for the Group
Assist with the monthly tax calculation for various entities within the Group
Stay abreast of financial standards and regulations impacting the financials, analyse their impact and assist with facilitating the implementation thereof
Work on ad hoc projects as required
Credit control:
Monitor and track receipts against arrear premiums
Prepare arrear letters
Assist with preparation of AOD’s and repayment schedules
Identify areas of improvement in collection process
Ensure that outstanding debtors balances are maintained at acceptable levels
Qualification:
? CA (SA) (Essential)
? Relevant tertiary financial qualification
? Completion of articles
? Insurance and IFRS 17 exposure advantageous but not essential
Desired Skills:
- CA (SA)
- Newly Qualified
- IFRS
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Honours
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant