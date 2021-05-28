Accountant / Newly qualified CA

Accounting operations:

Processing accounting information (including billings, accounts receivable, general ledger, etc)

Preparation of the daily commission calculations

Accurately record all financial transactions on internal database system

Reconcile transactional data

Assist with streamlining and improving accounting systems including assisting with automation projects

Adherence to all quality standards and processes within the Budgeting and Finance area

Assistance with the implementation and running of IFRS 17

Financial reporting:

Prepare monthly financial reports timeously for various processing areas

Analyse and interpret financial results

Ensure that financial records are accurate and compliant with the applicable standards

Provide operational support

Ensure invoices and statements are submitted timeously

Prepare accurate reconciliations

Assist with the preparation and analysis of monthly management accounts

Assist with the preparation of Quarterly Investco report

Preparation of the Consolidated and individual entity financial statements for the Group

Assist with the monthly tax calculation for various entities within the Group

Stay abreast of financial standards and regulations impacting the financials, analyse their impact and assist with facilitating the implementation thereof

Work on ad hoc projects as required

Credit control:

Monitor and track receipts against arrear premiums

Prepare arrear letters

Assist with preparation of AOD’s and repayment schedules

Identify areas of improvement in collection process

Ensure that outstanding debtors balances are maintained at acceptable levels

Qualification:

? CA (SA) (Essential)

? Relevant tertiary financial qualification

? Completion of articles

? Insurance and IFRS 17 exposure advantageous but not essential

Desired Skills:

CA (SA)

Newly Qualified

IFRS

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

