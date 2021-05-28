Agent: Technical Support at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To provide a support service to the Capitec Bank branch environment by ensuring technical queries are responded to and resolved within the contracted service level agreement.
Experience
Minimum:
- This role is suitable for first entry into employment.
Ideal:
- Telephonic technical support experience, preferably in a Service Centre environment
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Technical Support or Similar
Knowledge
Minimum:
- MS Office suite (Basic)
- Cooperation and relationship building with peopl
Ideal:
- Basic IT Hardware and Software Support
- Client Service principles
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Driving for Results
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations
- Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas
- Adhering to Principles and Values_Showing Community and Social Responsibility
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress
- Following Instructions and Procedures_Accepting Direction
- Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Accepting Responsibility
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Acting as a Champion for Change
- Following Instructions and Procedures_Following Policies and Procedures
- Working with People_Resolving Conflict
- Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Driving Continuous Improvement
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Following Instructions and Procedures_Managing Risk
- Adhering to Principles and Values_Demonstrating Beliefs and Principles
- Working with People_Teaching
- Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively
- Working with People_Demonstrating Self-Insight and Awareness
- Relating and Networking
- Working with People_Attentive Listening
- Following Instructions and Procedures_Managing Meetings
- Deciding and Initiating Action_Making Accurate Judgments and Decisions
- Following Instructions and Procedures_Working Safely
- Analysing_Thinking Broadly
- Presenting and Communicating information_Presenting and Public Speaking
- Analysing_Solving Complex Problems
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs
- Analysing_Using Math
- Working with People_Sharing Information
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Adapting to Change
- Analysing_Working with Financial Information
- Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations
- Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks
- Working with People_Adapting to Others
- Working with People_Showing Caring and Understanding
- Analysing_Critical Thinking
- Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels
- Adapting and responding to change_Working with Diverse Populations
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work
- Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting
- Analysing_Reading Effectively
- Following Instructions and Procedures_Managing Time
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Working with People_Demonstrating Appreciation
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Supporting Change
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Pursuing Self-Development
- Working with People_Building and Supporting Teams
- Deciding and Initiating Action_Acting Decisively
- Working with People_Assessing and Understanding People
- Working with People_Managing from a Distance
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure
- Working with People_Supporting Coworkers
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Working with Ambiguity
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance
- Deciding and Initiating Action_Demonstrating Initiative
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Must have access to transport (personal/public)
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)