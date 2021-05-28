Agent: Technical Support at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 28, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To provide a support service to the Capitec Bank branch environment by ensuring technical queries are responded to and resolved within the contracted service level agreement.

Experience

Minimum:

  • This role is suitable for first entry into employment.

Ideal:

  • Telephonic technical support experience, preferably in a Service Centre environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Technical Support or Similar

Knowledge

Minimum:

  • MS Office suite (Basic)
  • Cooperation and relationship building with peopl

Ideal:

  • Basic IT Hardware and Software Support
  • Client Service principles

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Driving for Results
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations
  • Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas
  • Adhering to Principles and Values_Showing Community and Social Responsibility
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress
  • Following Instructions and Procedures_Accepting Direction
  • Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Accepting Responsibility
  • Adapting and Responding to Change_Acting as a Champion for Change
  • Following Instructions and Procedures_Following Policies and Procedures
  • Working with People_Resolving Conflict
  • Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships
  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Analysing
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Driving Continuous Improvement
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Following Instructions and Procedures
  • Following Instructions and Procedures_Managing Risk
  • Adhering to Principles and Values_Demonstrating Beliefs and Principles
  • Working with People_Teaching
  • Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively
  • Working with People_Demonstrating Self-Insight and Awareness
  • Relating and Networking
  • Working with People_Attentive Listening
  • Following Instructions and Procedures_Managing Meetings
  • Deciding and Initiating Action_Making Accurate Judgments and Decisions
  • Following Instructions and Procedures_Working Safely
  • Analysing_Thinking Broadly
  • Presenting and Communicating information_Presenting and Public Speaking
  • Analysing_Solving Complex Problems
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs
  • Analysing_Using Math
  • Working with People_Sharing Information
  • Adapting and Responding to Change_Adapting to Change
  • Analysing_Working with Financial Information
  • Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations
  • Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks
  • Working with People_Adapting to Others
  • Working with People_Showing Caring and Understanding
  • Analysing_Critical Thinking
  • Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels
  • Adapting and responding to change_Working with Diverse Populations
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work
  • Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting
  • Analysing_Reading Effectively
  • Following Instructions and Procedures_Managing Time
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Working with People_Demonstrating Appreciation
  • Adapting and Responding to Change_Supporting Change
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Pursuing Self-Development
  • Working with People_Building and Supporting Teams
  • Deciding and Initiating Action_Acting Decisively
  • Working with People_Assessing and Understanding People
  • Working with People_Managing from a Distance
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure
  • Working with People_Supporting Coworkers
  • Adapting and Responding to Change_Working with Ambiguity
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance
  • Deciding and Initiating Action_Demonstrating Initiative
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • Must have access to transport (personal/public)
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

