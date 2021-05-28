Our client is currently looking for a Agile Business Analyst (BA) to join their team on a contract for 12 months.
The Agile Business Analyst reports to the Head of CEO.
External liaison takes place with Partners, Customer and Regulatory Stakeholders. Some travel may be needed from time to time.
Academic Or Trade Qualifications
- BCom Degree preferably with Maths and Stats or Financial focus
- Minimum 5 years experience in a Senior Business Analysis or similar role
- Experience working in a Compliance focused role; OR Experience working in a role focused on external partner API integrations (Desirable)
- Knowledge and ability to translate requirements into user stories, process diagrams and data flows
- Strong interpersonal skills and ability to manage stakeholder expectations
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to obtain descriptive and exhaustive requirements from stakeholders
The following would be highly beneficial, however are not essential requirements to be successful in this role:
- Business Analysis experience in the Financial Services
- Experience dealing with partner API integration
- Experience dealing with compliance regulations
Duties:
- To work closely with stakeholders across all levels and business areas to elicit requirements
- Facilitate requirements gathering through interviews, requirements workshops, etc.
- Analyse business needs, document requirements, and translate needs
- Communicate these needs clearly and effectively to both business and technical stakeholders
- Liaise with the development team for estimation on work
- Gather large and sometimes complex data models which includes historic data (mix between manual and electronic)
- Looking at data holistically, determining trends and have robust analytical discussions that will advise and improve planning but also identify areas that needs to be improved
- Projects need to be implemented based on detailed analysis, the successful incumbent must use their expertise to guide and advise
- Advising when the business needs change, impact assessment of those changes, evaluating projects based on business needs and provide clear concise feedback to management
- This successful incumbent must help to break down categories of data but also find the linkages to all aspects of our environment. We want to improve quantitative feedback and truly want to report on qualitative information
- To manage own professional and self-development