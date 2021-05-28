Agile Business Analyst (BA)

Our client is currently looking for a Agile Business Analyst (BA) to join their team on a contract for 12 months.

The Agile Business Analyst reports to the Head of CEO.

External liaison takes place with Partners, Customer and Regulatory Stakeholders. Some travel may be needed from time to time.

Academic Or Trade Qualifications



BCom Degree preferably with Maths and Stats or Financial focus

Minimum 5 years experience in a Senior Business Analysis or similar role

Experience working in a Compliance focused role; OR Experience working in a role focused on external partner API integrations (Desirable)

Knowledge and ability to translate requirements into user stories, process diagrams and data flows

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to manage stakeholder expectations

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to obtain descriptive and exhaustive requirements from stakeholders

The following would be highly beneficial, however are not essential requirements to be successful in this role:

Business Analysis experience in the Financial Services

Experience dealing with partner API integration

Experience dealing with compliance regulations

Duties:

To work closely with stakeholders across all levels and business areas to elicit requirements

Facilitate requirements gathering through interviews, requirements workshops, etc.

Analyse business needs, document requirements, and translate needs

Communicate these needs clearly and effectively to both business and technical stakeholders

Liaise with the development team for estimation on work

Gather large and sometimes complex data models which includes historic data (mix between manual and electronic)

Looking at data holistically, determining trends and have robust analytical discussions that will advise and improve planning but also identify areas that needs to be improved

Projects need to be implemented based on detailed analysis, the successful incumbent must use their expertise to guide and advise

Advising when the business needs change, impact assessment of those changes, evaluating projects based on business needs and provide clear concise feedback to management

This successful incumbent must help to break down categories of data but also find the linkages to all aspects of our environment. We want to improve quantitative feedback and truly want to report on qualitative information

To manage own professional and self-development

Learn more/Apply for this position