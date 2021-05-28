Analyst at Ntice Search

My client, an established business services provider, is looking for an Analyst to be responsible for day-to-day reporting and analytics across the different business segments. You will be required to provide support for the continued improvement towards achieving high performance, targets, efficiency, productivity and supporting the operational management of the business.Duties:

Interpret and apply company policy and departmental procedures

Daily, Weekly and monthly feedback where required

Provide the business with sufficient information to make strategic and operational decisions

Assist with issues picked up to allow for better accuracy and decision making

Supervision of modifications to any existing and new reporting and analytics

Drive continuous improvement suggestions focused on performance both in report building and the deeper analytics within the business

Provide insight for the development of databases/dashboards to support optimization

Identify opportunities within business processes from various analytical findings

Assist with various projects as assigned

Ensure all aspects of regulatory compliance are adhered to and excellence in client service is consistently achieved

Ensure all requests and requirements are processed in an efficient manner

Develop and maintain relationships with the various data providers

Ensure reports are received accurately and in a timeous manner

Support senior management activities including recommendations for process improvements, provision of information and support for client meetings

Requirements:

1-2 years analytical experience essential

PowerBI or similar experience required

MS-Query skills beneficial

Experience with Microsoft Office with advanced Excel knowledge

Attention to detail and need for accuracy

Good verbal and written communication skills

Problem solving skills with the ability to be a team player

Solution driven individual

Ability to work quickly and accurately independently and within a team

Time Management skills

