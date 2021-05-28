Analyst at Ntice Search

My client, an established business services provider, is looking for an Analyst to be responsible for day-to-day reporting and analytics across the different business segments. You will be required to provide support for the continued improvement towards achieving high performance, targets, efficiency, productivity and supporting the operational management of the business.Duties:
- Interpret and apply company policy and departmental procedures
- Daily, Weekly and monthly feedback where required
- Provide the business with sufficient information to make strategic and operational decisions
- Assist with issues picked up to allow for better accuracy and decision making
- Supervision of modifications to any existing and new reporting and analytics
- Drive continuous improvement suggestions focused on performance both in report building and the deeper analytics within the business
- Provide insight for the development of databases/dashboards to support optimization
- Identify opportunities within business processes from various analytical findings
- Assist with various projects as assigned
- Ensure all aspects of regulatory compliance are adhered to and excellence in client service is consistently achieved
- Ensure all requests and requirements are processed in an efficient manner
- Develop and maintain relationships with the various data providers
- Ensure reports are received accurately and in a timeous manner
- Support senior management activities including recommendations for process improvements, provision of information and support for client meetings
Requirements:
- 1-2 years analytical experience essential
- PowerBI or similar experience required
- MS-Query skills beneficial
- Experience with Microsoft Office with advanced Excel knowledge
- Attention to detail and need for accuracy
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Problem solving skills with the ability to be a team player
- Solution driven individual
- Ability to work quickly and accurately independently and within a team
- Time Management skills