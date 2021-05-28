Assistant Accountant at Full Circle Selection

May 28, 2021

Assistant Accountant Job Duties:

  • Preparing financial documents such as invoices, bills, and accounts payable and receivable
  • Completing purchase orders
  • Managing payroll
  • Completing financial reports on a regular basis and providing information to the finance team
  • Assisting with budgets
  • Completing bank reconciliations
  • Entering financial information into appropriate software programs
  • Managing company ledgers
  • Processing business expenses
  • Coordinating internal and external audits
  • Verifying balances in account books and rectifying discrepancies
  • Verifying bank deposits
  • Managing day-to-day transactions
  • Recording office expenditures and ensuring these expenses are within the set budget
  • Assisting the finance department and senior accounting staff members with various tasks, including preparing budgets, records, and statements
  • Posting daily receipts
  • Preparing annual budgets
  • Completing the year-end analysis
  • Reporting on debtors and creditors
  • Handling accruals and prepayments
  • Managing monthly budgeting tasks
  • Encoding accounting entries for data processing
  • Sorting financial documents and posting them to the proper accounts
  • Reviewing computer reports for accuracy and meticulously tracing errors back to their source
  • Resolving errors in financial reports and correcting faulty reporting methods

Assistant Accountant Skills and Qualifications:

Data Entry; Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite; Excellent Skills With Microsoft Office; Payroll Experience; Experience in Balance Sheet Account Preparation; Detail Oriented; Organised; Timely; Competent IT Skills; Strong Bookkeeping Skills; Knowledge of Business Math; Understanding of Budgetary Principles; Strong Written and Oral Communication Skills; Associate’s Degree in Business Administration or Related Field or Equivalent Work Experience

Candidates must have experience in the courier industry.

Desired Skills:

  • Finance

About The Employer:

Our Client, Who is well established in the Courier Industry is looking for an Assistant Accountant.

