Assistant Accountant at Full Circle Selection

Assistant Accountant Job Duties:
- Preparing financial documents such as invoices, bills, and accounts payable and receivable
- Completing purchase orders
- Managing payroll
- Completing financial reports on a regular basis and providing information to the finance team
- Assisting with budgets
- Completing bank reconciliations
- Entering financial information into appropriate software programs
- Managing company ledgers
- Processing business expenses
- Coordinating internal and external audits
- Verifying balances in account books and rectifying discrepancies
- Verifying bank deposits
- Managing day-to-day transactions
- Recording office expenditures and ensuring these expenses are within the set budget
- Assisting the finance department and senior accounting staff members with various tasks, including preparing budgets, records, and statements
- Posting daily receipts
- Preparing annual budgets
- Completing the year-end analysis
- Reporting on debtors and creditors
- Handling accruals and prepayments
- Managing monthly budgeting tasks
- Encoding accounting entries for data processing
- Sorting financial documents and posting them to the proper accounts
- Reviewing computer reports for accuracy and meticulously tracing errors back to their source
- Resolving errors in financial reports and correcting faulty reporting methods
Assistant Accountant Skills and Qualifications:
Data Entry; Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite; Excellent Skills With Microsoft Office; Payroll Experience; Experience in Balance Sheet Account Preparation; Detail Oriented; Organised; Timely; Competent IT Skills; Strong Bookkeeping Skills; Knowledge of Business Math; Understanding of Budgetary Principles; Strong Written and Oral Communication Skills; Associate’s Degree in Business Administration or Related Field or Equivalent Work Experience
Candidates must have experience in the courier industry.
Desired Skills:
- Finance
About The Employer:
Our Client, Who is well established in the Courier Industry is looking for an Assistant Accountant.