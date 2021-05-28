Assistant Accountant at Full Circle Selection

Assistant Accountant Job Duties:

Preparing financial documents such as invoices, bills, and accounts payable and receivable

Completing purchase orders

Managing payroll

Completing financial reports on a regular basis and providing information to the finance team

Assisting with budgets

Completing bank reconciliations

Entering financial information into appropriate software programs

Managing company ledgers

Processing business expenses

Coordinating internal and external audits

Verifying balances in account books and rectifying discrepancies

Verifying bank deposits

Managing day-to-day transactions

Recording office expenditures and ensuring these expenses are within the set budget

Assisting the finance department and senior accounting staff members with various tasks, including preparing budgets, records, and statements

Posting daily receipts

Preparing annual budgets

Completing the year-end analysis

Reporting on debtors and creditors

Handling accruals and prepayments

Managing monthly budgeting tasks

Encoding accounting entries for data processing

Sorting financial documents and posting them to the proper accounts

Reviewing computer reports for accuracy and meticulously tracing errors back to their source

Resolving errors in financial reports and correcting faulty reporting methods

Assistant Accountant Skills and Qualifications:

Data Entry; Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite; Excellent Skills With Microsoft Office; Payroll Experience; Experience in Balance Sheet Account Preparation; Detail Oriented; Organised; Timely; Competent IT Skills; Strong Bookkeeping Skills; Knowledge of Business Math; Understanding of Budgetary Principles; Strong Written and Oral Communication Skills; Associate’s Degree in Business Administration or Related Field or Equivalent Work Experience

Candidates must have experience in the courier industry.

Desired Skills:

Finance

About The Employer:

Our Client, Who is well established in the Courier Industry is looking for an Assistant Accountant.

