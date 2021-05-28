BI Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Our client, an innovative leader in the online credit world, is looking for a BI Analyst to join their young and dynamic business development team and manage the business data, as well reporting and analysis to identify actionable insights for the various areas in the business.DUTIES:

Conduct business analytics in order to monitor and improve business processes

Design, implement and manage reporting solutions

Make improvements where needed

Design, implement and manage BI dashboards

Implement SQL database scripting (stored procedures, user defined functions, queries, triggers) and other queries to extract data sets, exports for further processing and analysis

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, or related qualification.

5 to 8 years business intelligence or data analytics experience

Knowledge and experience of SQL, Reporting Writers and BI tools

Advance Excel Skills

Financial services industry experience highly advantageous

ATTRIBUTES:

