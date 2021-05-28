Business Analyst: Credit Rules Engine at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements;

Liaise with development team to hand-over functional descriptions;

Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements;

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions;

Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems;

Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (e.g. Prince2);

dership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change.

Experience

Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the Credit Originations/Account Management Rules Engine environment for at least one year;

At least 5 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst and Basic project management experience.

Experience on Rules Engine software of any kind (e.g. in-house developed software) is essential

Ideal:

Exposure to Credit Risk Rules Engine software such as Strategy Manager (from Experian) or Blaze / Triad would be very beneficial and

Basic project management experience.

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of: Banking and IT Standards and governance Testing practices and methodology



Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of: Agile development life cycle Change Management Banking systems Credit Granting/Savings Collections Environment MIS/BI/Data Warehousing

Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio

Solid understanding of: Project Management Communication Skills and Conflict Management



Skills

Strategic Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Learning and Researching

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Relating and Networking

Working with People

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

