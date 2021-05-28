Business Analyst: Credit Rules Engine at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements;
- Liaise with development team to hand-over functional descriptions;
- Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements;
- Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions;
- Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems;
- Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (e.g. Prince2);
- dership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change.
Experience
- Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the Credit Originations/Account Management Rules Engine environment for at least one year;
- At least 5 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst and Basic project management experience.
- Experience on Rules Engine software of any kind (e.g. in-house developed software) is essential
Ideal:
- Exposure to Credit Risk Rules Engine software such as Strategy Manager (from Experian) or Blaze / Triad would be very beneficial and
- Basic project management experience.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Min:
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- Banking and IT Standards and governance
- Testing practices and methodology
Ideal:
- Detailed knowledge of:
- Agile development life cycle
- Change Management
- Banking systems
- Credit Granting/Savings
- Collections Environment
- MIS/BI/Data Warehousing
- Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio
- Solid understanding of:
- Project Management
- Communication Skills and Conflict Management
Skills
- Strategic Thinking Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
Competencies
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Learning and Researching
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Relating and Networking
- Working with People
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.