Business Analyst- Game Retail x2 at Massmart

May 28, 2021

The closing date for applications will be Friday, 04 June 2021.

The role of a Business Analyst is to ensure constant and optimal functionality of the Group IT systems by supporting systems users in Massmart and within the divisions.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:
Massmart Applications support:

  • Ensure that Massmart Applications is available and operational 24 hours a day.
  • Ensure any system assistance is provided at any given time.
  • Provide general support to all Massmart Applications users.

Massmart Applications Maintenance:

  • Propose changes required to improve system performance and sustainability.
  • Assist with changes that Massmart Applications users have recommended based on the business rules proposed.
  • Involvement in any changes made to the system.
  • Ensure that Massmart Applications are running smoothly & that any maintenance issues are seen to.

Vendor management:

  • Assist vendors with any problems they are experiencing with the Massmart Applications system.
  • Receive calls logged by vendors, explain to them how this system works & conduct an investigation into any problems that are causing Massmart Applications not to function optimally.

Project management and support:

  • Discuss and give input into project requirements.
  • Be responsible for changes applicable to the system using System Methodologies such as SDLC.
  • Initiation and Planning.
  • Requirements gathering and analysis.
  • Design.
  • Development / Build / Coding.
  • Testing.
  • Implementation.
  • Communicate with all relevant stakeholders involved.
  • Ensure well written memos, meeting minutes and e-mails.
  • Conduct feasibility testing on the project plan.
  • Provide input into the project, technical etc. specifications.
  • Collaborate with all stakeholders to test system.
  • Continue with system support (maintenance) once the project is complete.
  • Manage and be responsible project budget.

Massmart Applications Documentation:

  • Ensure that system documentation is saved and accessible to authorized personnel.
  • Ensure that all changes to the Massmart Applications system are documented & saved on a central database.
  • Document system specifications as well as information on how the Massmart Applications system operates.

Requirements:
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience required for this position:
Qualification:

  • IT Degree.
  • Certificate for Business Analyst (advantageous).
  • SQL (advantageous)

Experience:

  • 1 – 3 years in Retail (advantageous).
  • 1 – 3 years in Business Analysis.

Competencies and Skills:

  • Make Effective Choices.
  • Serve The Customer/Member.
  • Get Results.
  • Plan for and Improve Work.
  • Share Information.
  • Perform to Ethical Standards.
  • Adapt.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • SQL
  • Requirements gathering and analysis
  • Design
  • Development / Build / Coding
  • Testing
  • Implementation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Retail
  • 1 to 2 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position