Business Analyst- Game Retail x2 at Massmart

The closing date for applications will be Friday, 04 June 2021.
The role of a Business Analyst is to ensure constant and optimal functionality of the Group IT systems by supporting systems users in Massmart and within the divisions.
FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:
Massmart Applications support:
- Ensure that Massmart Applications is available and operational 24 hours a day.
- Ensure any system assistance is provided at any given time.
- Provide general support to all Massmart Applications users.
Massmart Applications Maintenance:
- Propose changes required to improve system performance and sustainability.
- Assist with changes that Massmart Applications users have recommended based on the business rules proposed.
- Involvement in any changes made to the system.
- Ensure that Massmart Applications are running smoothly & that any maintenance issues are seen to.
Vendor management:
- Assist vendors with any problems they are experiencing with the Massmart Applications system.
- Receive calls logged by vendors, explain to them how this system works & conduct an investigation into any problems that are causing Massmart Applications not to function optimally.
Project management and support:
- Discuss and give input into project requirements.
- Be responsible for changes applicable to the system using System Methodologies such as SDLC.
- Initiation and Planning.
- Requirements gathering and analysis.
- Design.
- Development / Build / Coding.
- Testing.
- Implementation.
- Communicate with all relevant stakeholders involved.
- Ensure well written memos, meeting minutes and e-mails.
- Conduct feasibility testing on the project plan.
- Provide input into the project, technical etc. specifications.
- Collaborate with all stakeholders to test system.
- Continue with system support (maintenance) once the project is complete.
- Manage and be responsible project budget.
Massmart Applications Documentation:
- Ensure that system documentation is saved and accessible to authorized personnel.
- Ensure that all changes to the Massmart Applications system are documented & saved on a central database.
- Document system specifications as well as information on how the Massmart Applications system operates.
Requirements:
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience required for this position:
Qualification:
- IT Degree.
- Certificate for Business Analyst (advantageous).
- SQL (advantageous)
Experience:
- 1 – 3 years in Retail (advantageous).
- 1 – 3 years in Business Analysis.
Competencies and Skills:
- Make Effective Choices.
- Serve The Customer/Member.
- Get Results.
- Plan for and Improve Work.
- Share Information.
- Perform to Ethical Standards.
- Adapt.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- SQL
- Requirements gathering and analysis
- Design
- Development / Build / Coding
- Testing
- Implementation
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Retail
- 1 to 2 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree