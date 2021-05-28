Business Analyst IT

Business Enablement BI Consultant

My client in Pretoria is without a doubt the most exciting place to work for!

They are currently looking for a Business Enablement Consultant that can work with different divisions within an insurance company (claims and risk) and help them make sense of their data and grow their business in the process.

We need someone with a strong business understanding (Business Analyst) that would be able to consult with business; analyse and make sense of data on their own. You will need to have good presentation skills as well as the ability to present information in meaningful graphs presentations.

In this role, you should have a background in data and business analysis. You should be analytical and an excellent communicator. If you also have a business acumen and problem-solving aptitude, we’d like to meet you.

Our consultants work with clients at all levels of the organization helping them to deliver on their most strategic initiatives. We’re known for making realistic, data-driven decisions that deliver value in tangible ways to our clients.

You will need to be able to:

Identify problem areas and come up with solutions

Pull your own data (SQL skills)

Select Tables

Join Tables

Have good presentation and communication skills

Salary: CTC R450 000 – R5500 000 per annum

Send CVs to

Desired Skills:

BI

BA

Presentations Skills

Communication Skills

SQL Queries

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

