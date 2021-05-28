Business Analyst Level I- Finance & HR at Massmart

The closing date for applications will be Friday, 04 June 2021.

The role is focused on designing, implementing and supporting business systems and processes throughout their development life cycle. This role encompasses solution design, business analysis, implementation, and post implementation support as well as maintaining the solutions hub.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Massmart Applications support:

Ensure that Massmart Applications is available and operational 24 hours a day.

Ensure any system assistance is provided at any given time.

Provide general support to all Massmart Applications users.

Massmart Applications Maintenance:

Propose changes required to improve system performance and sustainability.

Assist with changes that Massmart Applications users have recommended based on the business rules proposed.

Involvement in any changes made to the system.

Ensure that Massmart Applications are running smoothly & that any maintenance issues are seen to.

Vendor management:

Assist vendors with any problems they are experiencing with the Massmart Applications system.

Receive calls logged by vendors, explain to them how this system works & conduct an investigation into any problems that are causing Massmart Applications not to function optimally.

Project management and support:

Discuss and give input into project requirements.

Be responsible for changes applicable to the system using System Methodologies such as SDLC.

Initiation and Planning.

Requirements gathering and analysis.

Design.

Development / Build / Coding.

Testing.

Implementation.

Communicate with all relevant stakeholders involved.

Ensure well written memos, meeting minutes and e-mails.

Conduct feasibility testing on the project plan.

Provide input into the project, technical etc. specifications.

Collaborate with all stakeholders to test system.

Continue with system support (maintenance) once the project is complete.

Manage and be responsible project budget.

Massmart Applications Documentation:

Ensure that system documentation is saved and accessible to authorized personnel.

Ensure that all changes to the Massmart Applications system are documented & saved on a central database.

Document system specifications as well as information on how the Massmart Applications system operates.

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience required for this position:

Qualification:

IT Degree.

Certificate for Business Analyst (advantageous).

SQL (advantageous)

Experience:

3 – 5 years in Retail (advantageous).

3 – 5 years in Business Analysis.

Competencies and Skills:

Make Effective Choices.

Serve The Customer/Member.

Get Results.

Plan for and Improve Work.

Share Information.

Perform to Ethical Standards.

Adapt.

Building and developing talent.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

SQL

Solution Design

Post Implementation

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

