Business Analyst Team Lead

This person will support the Business Analysts, business stakeholders and Delivery Manager and Lead within that area. The Business Analyst Team Lead is responsible for leading, coaching and training a team of Business Analysts – to maximize productivity and increase business delivery within the Business Analysis space.

This includes the fostering of cross-discipline relationships to constantly review and improve on ways of work. The Team Lead is also responsible for the end-to-end L3 business architecture for the area of responsibility, and actively engages with the business stakeholders to consult on projects and work requests and the prioritization of the analysis deliverables.

Qualifications:

3-year Bachelor Degree in Business Analytics or Information Systems or Business Management, FTI Diploma, or equivalent qualification in Analytics, Informatics, Computer Science, Programming or Business

1-2 years Facilitation/ Coaching qualification

IIBA (International Institute for Business Analysts)- Desirable

Experience:

5 years Business Analysis Techniques (IT)

5 years Business Process Management

3-5 Years Business Requirements Writing

5 Years People Management

5 Years Quality Management

5 years Conflict Management

5 Years Coaching & Mentoring

Job objectives:

People Training, Coaching, and Management:

Effectively communicate news, changes and policies to the Business Analyst Team.

Effectively and timely coach, train and motivate Business Analysts to improve both technical and soft skills based on individual development plans.

Efficiently manage day to day people issues, e.g., leave, disciplinary processes, recruitment etc.

Ensure the right people are recruited and selected on a timely basis.

Effective and efficient management of formal performance evaluation/ KPI feedback sessions at least once a year Compile and collate effective development plans and follow-up to ensure progress is made.

Identify and provide relevant training and coaching on a continuous basis to ensure high levels of competence.

Manage all Labour Relations issues in an effective and efficient manner.

Manage project documentation deliverables of team members on an ongoing basis as required in collaboration with Delivery teams

Manage and Build Internal Relationships:

Liaise with other IT Teams and Business Units on an ongoing basis to discuss requirements or enhancements.

Continuously build and sustain a service orientation culture through feedback on customer service, training and coaching initiatives.

Maintain continuous, comprehensive knowledge building and effective knowledge sharing within and between team members.

Handle internal client issues in a correct and timely manner.

Change Management:

Implement, maintain and adhere to new Business Analyst Standards.

Educate team members and internal clients on new functionalities or enhancements.

Support BAs in change management meetings on a regular basis.

Provide guidance to the team on devising effective and efficient approaches to achieve the project objectives, using manual processes or software tools.

Quality Assurance:

Implement, maintain and evaluate on a monthly basis the documentation quality principles and standard procedures for Business Analysts, by aligning with the company best practice methodologies.

Establish and implement effective requirements practices and ensure continuous improvement of practices and processes (e.g. administrative processes, data warehousing, business intelligence development activities etc.).

Implement effective quality controls for documentation & Business Analyst standards.

Effectively monitor the work of Business Analysts to ensure compliance with all processes, policies and procedures relevant to the Business Analysis and broader Company environment.

Prepare and deliver weekly team feedback on Community of Practise and BA team deliverables.

Review requirements developed by Business Analysts.

Develop long term plans and goals for the team on a yearly basis to manage risk in terms of skills needed for projects on the roadmap.

Ensure that the baseline business architecture (L3 Business Process models) is created and maintained in the appropriate tool for the area of responsibility.

Administrative Management:

Prepare Business Analyst application requirement documentation. (e.g. Staff Requisition for new positions as well as to fill a vacancy).

Report, track and communicate status and issues to ensure that requirement documentation is accurate and addresses business needs.

Track contribution and performance of Business Analysts to the Community of Practise activities, actively promoting participation.

Knowledge & Skills:

3-5 Years Aris Tool

5-10 years Business Analysis and Process Knowledge

3-5 years Resource Allocation

3-5 Years People Development & Motivation

3-5 Years Team Management Principles

5-10 Years Comprehensive Knowledge of Business Requirements

3-5 Years Client Business Processes (Business Retail)

