Business Manager

Minimum requirements:

General Management Diploma.

A minimum of 5 years in management ideally within the Automotive Industry, ideally Retail.

Understanding service expectations from customers.

Proven people and resource management experience.

Effective people management, organization, selling, communication, interpersonal, and negotiating skills.

Sound understanding of management principles including inventory and financial controls, budgets, and industrial relations.

Sound working knowledge of all related Admin and computer systems.

Responsibilities but not limited to:

Manage branch, on-site, breakdowns, collection, and Mobile services to maximize revenue and meet or exceed the annual operation plan.

Manage customer policies and deliver against agreed SLA in line with service KPIs.

Maintain, develop, and grow the customer base in the area of responsibility.

Identify and implement strategies to ensure growth in market share, profitability, and achievement of the company vision, mission, values.

Manage the activities of the branch to ensure that financial and administrative standards and procedures are met.

Manage and develop associates performance.

Manage self to maintain personal effectiveness.

