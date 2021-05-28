Business Manager

Minimum requirements:
- General Management Diploma.
- A minimum of 5 years in management ideally within the Automotive Industry, ideally Retail.
- Understanding service expectations from customers.
- Proven people and resource management experience.
- Effective people management, organization, selling, communication, interpersonal, and negotiating skills.
- Sound understanding of management principles including inventory and financial controls, budgets, and industrial relations.
- Sound working knowledge of all related Admin and computer systems.
Responsibilities but not limited to:
- Manage branch, on-site, breakdowns, collection, and Mobile services to maximize revenue and meet or exceed the annual operation plan.
- Manage customer policies and deliver against agreed SLA in line with service KPIs.
- Maintain, develop, and grow the customer base in the area of responsibility.
- Identify and implement strategies to ensure growth in market share, profitability, and achievement of the company vision, mission, values.
- Manage the activities of the branch to ensure that financial and administrative standards and procedures are met.
- Manage and develop associates performance.
- Manage self to maintain personal effectiveness.