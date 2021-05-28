Business Unit Manager

May 28, 2021

Major Tasks / Kep Performance Areas:

  • Leverage of existing business relations within the company to achieve, and griw sales budget for enviroment businesses
  • Development and execution of business strategy for empowerment businesses
  • Research and analysis to Identify new business oppurtunities
  • Negotiation and management of JVI shareholder agreements in accordance with relevant legislation
  • Maintain professional relationships with local staff, suppliers, customers and business partners
  • Formulation of business case proposal for establishment of new branches
  • Establishment and settling down of business
  • Ensure empowermenr businesses sustainability and business continuity
  • Manage all aspects relating to the day to day and overall management of the empowerment businesses.

Desired Skills:

  • Persuasive
  • Planning & Organising
  • Information Management
  • Relationship Building
  • Leadership
  • Commucation
  • Financial Planning
  • Innovative
  • Negotiation
  • Business Unit Management
  • Sales team management
  • Operational activities
  • Sales Management
  • Regional Sales Management
  • People Management
  • Strategic development
  • Performance Reviews
  • Business plans
  • Business Ethics
  • P&L Management
  • Business plan
  • Delivering Results
  • P&L Responsibility
  • Area Management
  • Management Outbound
  • Operational Excellence
  • Operating Plan

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Consulting Engineering
  • More than 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

