Business Unit Manager

Major Tasks / Kep Performance Areas:
- Leverage of existing business relations within the company to achieve, and griw sales budget for enviroment businesses
- Development and execution of business strategy for empowerment businesses
- Research and analysis to Identify new business oppurtunities
- Negotiation and management of JVI shareholder agreements in accordance with relevant legislation
- Maintain professional relationships with local staff, suppliers, customers and business partners
- Formulation of business case proposal for establishment of new branches
- Establishment and settling down of business
- Ensure empowermenr businesses sustainability and business continuity
- Manage all aspects relating to the day to day and overall management of the empowerment businesses.
Desired Skills:
- Persuasive
- Planning & Organising
- Information Management
- Relationship Building
- Leadership
- Commucation
- Financial Planning
- Innovative
- Negotiation
- Business Unit Management
- Sales team management
- Operational activities
- Sales Management
- Regional Sales Management
- People Management
- Strategic development
- Performance Reviews
- Business plans
- Business Ethics
- P&L Management
- Business plan
- Delivering Results
- P&L Responsibility
- Area Management
- Management Outbound
- Operational Excellence
- Operating Plan
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Consulting Engineering
- More than 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus