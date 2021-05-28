Buyer (Raw Materials)

Education:

National Diploma or BCom equivalent in Logistics/Procurement Management or similar discipline.

Requirements:

5+ years exposure and experience in a similar position.

3+ years within a FMCG in a similar position.

Job Responsibilities:

Each major category has an articulated sourcing strategy documented and can be updated as market conditions change.

Sourcing strategy is shared with main business stakeholders clearly outlining business related outcomes.

Relevant sourcing support teams (e.g., Research & Development; Quality) are appointed and are regularly involved to support value initiatives.

An external perspective on the sub-category is regularly maintained (e.g., competitor sourcing strategy hypothesis; major other driver which may indirectly affect the sourcing outcome of the sub-category)

Sourcing if materials and suppliers:

o Materials are sourced from approved suppliers and follow the standard procedure for material approval.

o New suppliers are sourced in terms of sound procurement principles (cost, sustainability of the supplier, lead times etc) and are approved through supplier approval process in conjunction with the correct procedure.

o Efforts are made continuously to reduce suppliers where opportunities exist

o The responsibility of managing the relationship between the company and the supplier rests with the buyer as the first point of contact for commercial or supply related matters. The buyer will work with Quality and other stakeholders who may have functional specific dealings with the supplier too.

o Spend is managed in line with company policies and targets related to Broad Based Economic Empowerment as much as possible.

o Materials are purchased in accordance with the requirements of the MRP (materials requirements plan)

o Orders are to be placed timeously and in line with agreed supplier lead times

o Communication of orders and subsequent confirmation by suppliers are then accurately recorded in the ERP system as the confirmed delivery dates

o Constant follow up and monitoring of delivery dates to ensure correct availability status to production and the stores

o Orders are expedited and de-expedited in line with requirements for the following several weeks and months

o Issues with supply are communicated to the planning and operational teams timeously. Options to mitigate non-supply are investigated and implemented where possible.

Cost and price management:

o Supplier price adjustments are managed in an orderly fashion with a notice period and proper justifications, subject to negotiation.

o All price changes are approved by the PP&L Executive.

o Responsible for developing and delivering cost saving initiatives alongside the business stakeholders as well as suppliers.

o Cost drivers for the related item is monitored continuously and risk to budgets are highlighted to the business.

o Price forecasts to be prepared from time to time for the future periods in question.

Ongoing supplier management:

o Source all compliance details from suppliers- specifications, COA, supplier questionnaire.

o Work with the quality department to ensure supplier information is kept up to date in terms of requirements for our quality system.

o New vendor adoptions are processed as per the financial procedure.

o Meetings are held with suppliers as required to update understanding of their stock levels in relation to our supply needs, upcoming cost changes or supply disruptions.

Imported materials management:

o Purchase orders related to imported material is carefully and regularly monitored to ensure stock is received timeously and not to be in an over-stock position.

o Liaison between the distributing agent, the producer (if needs be) and the clearing agent to ensure that any penalties in terms of demurrage, storage or inspection is avoided if not minimized.

o Responsible for creating and publishing clearing instructions for overseas shipments to the clearing agent.

o FOREX requirements communicated to finance regularly and procedures followed thereafter.

Quality:

o Ensure alignment of all work process to the required quality standards.

o Proactively identify continual improvement strategies.

o Action agreed quality initiatives ensuring that they are aligned to business unit/ tasks/ processes/ systems.

o Work with the quality department and the supplier to close our non-conformance reports which are raised as quickly as possible.

o Procure only from approved suppliers as per the Approved Suppliers list.

o Continuously work to identify value initiatives with expertise within the business and with suppliers.

o Maintain a savings register of initiatives and report on progress monthly

o Drive projects to completion, working with external and internal parties to ensure project success and maximum value realized by the company in a fair and transparent manner.

o Drive initiatives to reduce working capital through supplier payment terms negotiations or reduced inventory.

Danielle Snyman

Senior Recruitment Consultant

Learn more/Apply for this position