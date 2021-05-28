Change Manager – Technology X2 at Massmart

The Change Manager – Technology plays a key role in ensuring projects (change initiatives) meet objectives on time and on budget by increasing employee adoption and usage. This person will focus on the people side of change, including changes to business processes, systems and technology, job roles and organization structures. The primary responsibility will be creating and implementing change management strategies and plans that maximize employee adoption and usage and minimize resistance. The change manager will work to drive faster adoption, higher ultimate utilization of and proficiency with the changes that affect employees. These improvements will increase benefit realization, value creation, ROI and the achievement of results and outcomes

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Formulate strategy:

Meet with the relevant project stakeholders to formulate an understanding for the change required on a project or change initiative.

Formulate a change management strategy for project or change initiative.

Complete and present a change management approach and plan to project stakeholders.

Apply a structured change management methodology:

Conduct and present a change impact assessment for project or change initiative.

Draft and engage the impacted stakeholders based on the information provided in the impact assessment.

Determine and acquire change management resources needed for the project or change initiative.

On-board and coach change resources required for the project or change initiative.

Complete change management assessments during the phases of the project or change initiative.

Identify, analyze, prepare risk mitigation tactics.

Develop change management tactical plans needed:

Design, develop and implement actionable deliverables and tactics for a Change Management plan.

Design, develop and implement actionable deliverables and tactics for a Sponsor plan.

Design, develop and implement actionable deliverables and tactics for a Communication plan.

Liaise with the Business Analyst and Training Team and agree on actionable deliverables and tactics for the required project or change initiative Training.

Design, develop and implement actionable deliverables and tactics on a Resistance Management plan based on resistance anticipated and experienced on a particular Project or change initiative.

Design, develop and implement actionable deliverables and tactics for a Coaching plan.

Consult and coach project teams.

Coordinate efforts with other specialists.

Support organizational design and definition of roles and responsibilities.

Integrate change management activities into project plan.

Provide coaching needed:

Consult and coach project teams.

Listen and gather feedback.

Diagnose gaps and implement corrective action.

Support and engage senior leaders.

Coach managers and supervisors on change initiatives.

Provide Change Management Reporting:

Provide regular feedback to project stakeholders on the status of the project or change initiative based on the change management tactical plans developed.

Track and report monthly change management budget vs. expenditure on specific project or change initiative.

Provide information and feedback to the relevant project stakeholders on the change management assessments.

Define and measure success metrics and monitor change progress.

Post implementation:

Conduct Post implementation support.

Audit compliance with new processes, systems and roles.

Design, develop and complete a Lessons learnt document which is presented to project stakeholders and business owners.

Transfer ownership of the project or change initiative to the responsible Business Owner to ensure sustainability.

Develop reinforcing communication campaign needed after the project or change initiative.

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications:

Grade 12

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in a related field an advantage

5-7 years of equivalent experience -preferably in IT System and Process Change Management.

Experience with large-scale organizational change efforts.

Change management certification or designation desired.

Skills Development Facilitator experience.

Knowledge of principles, training methods, and techniques used in adult education.

Experience with staff development and/or human resources management.

Proven experience with adult learning principles, methodologies, and course design techniques.

Project Management experience is an advantage.

A self-starter requiring minimal management input.

Competencies and Skills:

Exceptional communication skills, both written and verbal.

Excellent active listening skills.

Critical Judgment & Decision Making.

Ability to clearly articulate messages to a variety of audiences.

Ability to establish and maintain strong relationships.

Ability to influence others and move toward a common vision or goal.

Flexible and adaptable; able to work in ambiguous situations.

Resilient and tenacious with a propensity to persevere.

Forward looking with a holistic approach.

Organized with a natural inclination for planning strategy and tactics.

Problem solving and root cause identification skills.

Able to work effectively at all levels in an organization.

Must be a team player and able to work collaboratively with and through others.

Acute business acumen and understanding of organizational issues and challenges.

Familiarity with project management approaches, tools and phases of the project lifecycle.

Culture Champion.

Strategic & Total Company Perspective.

Optimize Global & Company Capabilities.

Build Reputation & Promote Social Responsibility.

Building & Developing Talent.

Fostering & Leveraging Internal & External Relationships.

Knowledge:

Retail Knowledge – Advanced understanding of retail system functionality and generally accepted processes followed.

Operational Knowledge – Advanced business level operational understanding in IT, Operations, Governance and process management

Change Management Knowledge – A solid understanding of how people go through a change and the change process. Experience and knowledge of change management principles, methodologies and tools.

Desired Skills:

IT System and Process Change Management

Change management certification

Skills Development Facilitator

change management methodology

Change Management Reporting

Post implementation support

Retail Knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Change Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

