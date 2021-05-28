CLIENT SERVICE CONSULTANT – Medical Scheme at Thanda Human Capital

Qualification – Essential

Grade 12

Qualification – Preferred

Certificate in Telephone Etiquette

Certificate in Business Writing Skills

Experience – Essential

Minimum 1 year of experience in a call center environment

Proficient in relevant computer applications

Experience – Preferred

Minimum 2 years Medical scheme-related experience including Call Centre procedures

Minimum 2 years Medical Aid Administration workforce systems such as telephony, email, etc.

Work Experience

The role of the Client Service Consultant is to answer queries on behalf of the Scheme in order to fulfil clients’ needs. Client servicing involves understanding the needs and desires of the customer, and proactively meeting those needs. Client servicing may involve listening to customer complaints. Client servicing is about understanding the needs and desires of a customer. To provide access to information for members, potential members, employer organizations, brokers and service providers enquiring via written communication, telephone, visit to Bestmed office and/or Social Media.

Skills:

Ability to handle stressful situations appropriately

Ability to write complex sentences, using proper punctuation, and using adjectives and adverbs.

Excellent customer service skills (including questioning, probing, listening, establishing rapport, matching and closing)

Excellent data entry and typing skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Creates an atmosphere in which timely and high-quality information flows smoothly to colleagues at all levels, within or external of the organisation; encourages open expression of ideas and opinions.

Interpersonal Skills – Thinks carefully about the likely effects on others of one’s words, actions, appearance, and mode of behaviour. Selects the words or actions most likely to have the desired effect on the individual or group in question.

Negotiation skills – Explores positions and alternatives to reach outcomes that gain acceptance of all parties.

Proactive problem solving and conflict management – Builds a logical approach to address problems or opportunities or manage the situation at hand by drawing on one’s knowledge and experience base, and calling on other references and resources as necessary.

Soft Skills in Customer Service; Knowledge of customer service principles and practices

Superior listening, verbal, and written communication skills

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

Desired Qualification Level:

Learn more/Apply for this position