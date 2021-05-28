Cost Accountant

Responsibilities:

  • Control day-to-day operations of inventory cost control, reporting and provide input and resolution for inventory and costing issues.
  • Maintain detailed cost data in MRP system including: establish and maintain actual/average costs, analyse and report production variances, monitor outsourcing costs and establish and maintain labour and overhead rates.
  • Planning all aspects of the annual physical inventory count and monthly cycle count program
  • Prepare spoilage/wastage reports
  • Closing and charge out of jobs
  • Assist in month end closing and prepare journal entries as necessary
  • Calculate direct labour, material and production costs
  • Maintain detailed data within the production system
  • Produce weekly costing sheets for job evaluation and closure
  • Review standard and actual costs for variances and report variances to management
  • Assist management with costing information
  • Check raw material receipts against creditors invoices
  • Provide full job cost analysis reporting as requested as well as create and maintain other daily, weekly, monthly reports as scheduled
  • Prepare for job analysis at weekly WIP review meetings

Requirements:

  • National Diploma in Cost Accounting or Bachelors degree in Accounting / Finance
  • 3 – 5 years experience in a cost accounting position within a manufacturing environment
  • Must have inventory stock knowledge
  • Exposure to manufacturing departments, reporting and variance analysis
  • Excellent written and verbal skills
  • Excellent problem solving, planning and organisational skills
  • Excellent knowledge of Excel, Word and Outlook, computer literacy is a strong requirement

