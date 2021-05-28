Cost Accountant

Responsibilities:

Control day-to-day operations of inventory cost control, reporting and provide input and resolution for inventory and costing issues.

Maintain detailed cost data in MRP system including: establish and maintain actual/average costs, analyse and report production variances, monitor outsourcing costs and establish and maintain labour and overhead rates.

Planning all aspects of the annual physical inventory count and monthly cycle count program

Prepare spoilage/wastage reports

Closing and charge out of jobs

Assist in month end closing and prepare journal entries as necessary

Calculate direct labour, material and production costs

Maintain detailed data within the production system

Produce weekly costing sheets for job evaluation and closure

Review standard and actual costs for variances and report variances to management

Assist management with costing information

Check raw material receipts against creditors invoices

Provide full job cost analysis reporting as requested as well as create and maintain other daily, weekly, monthly reports as scheduled

Prepare for job analysis at weekly WIP review meetings

Requirements:

National Diploma in Cost Accounting or Bachelors degree in Accounting / Finance

3 – 5 years experience in a cost accounting position within a manufacturing environment

Must have inventory stock knowledge

Exposure to manufacturing departments, reporting and variance analysis

Excellent written and verbal skills

Excellent problem solving, planning and organisational skills

Excellent knowledge of Excel, Word and Outlook, computer literacy is a strong requirement

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Learn more/Apply for this position