Cost Accountant

Responsibilities:
- Control day-to-day operations of inventory cost control, reporting and provide input and resolution for inventory and costing issues.
- Maintain detailed cost data in MRP system including: establish and maintain actual/average costs, analyse and report production variances, monitor outsourcing costs and establish and maintain labour and overhead rates.
- Planning all aspects of the annual physical inventory count and monthly cycle count program
- Prepare spoilage/wastage reports
- Closing and charge out of jobs
- Assist in month end closing and prepare journal entries as necessary
- Calculate direct labour, material and production costs
- Maintain detailed data within the production system
- Produce weekly costing sheets for job evaluation and closure
- Review standard and actual costs for variances and report variances to management
- Assist management with costing information
- Check raw material receipts against creditors invoices
- Provide full job cost analysis reporting as requested as well as create and maintain other daily, weekly, monthly reports as scheduled
- Prepare for job analysis at weekly WIP review meetings
Requirements:
- National Diploma in Cost Accounting or Bachelors degree in Accounting / Finance
- 3 – 5 years experience in a cost accounting position within a manufacturing environment
- Must have inventory stock knowledge
- Exposure to manufacturing departments, reporting and variance analysis
- Excellent written and verbal skills
- Excellent problem solving, planning and organisational skills
- Excellent knowledge of Excel, Word and Outlook, computer literacy is a strong requirement
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.