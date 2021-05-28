Development Team Manager (Digital) – Cape Town – EE Only at The Focus Group

The Digital and Development Manager provides strategic and operational direction to the digital product, audience, data and development teams in their ongoing support of the overall business commercial and programming strategies.

Required to have strong digital media and technology acumen coupled to the ability to inspire a diverse group of professionals whilst ensuring compliance to high standards.

Play a strategic role in the overall leadership, productivity, profitability, climate and health of the Western Cape business unit.

KEY OUTPUTS/ ACCOUNTABILITY

Product Strategy

Plan, develop and execute mid to long term digital strategy in line with audience and commercial goals

To lead the digital product and development teams in applying global best practice throughout our digital ecosystem

Lead the digital content teams in building a loyal audience

Together with the product team, maintain best practice user experience across the product portfolio

Innovation

Lead digital innovation within the business by launching new digital products

Development

Together with the Development Team Leader, lead the development team in building the technology infrastructure to support the rapid iteration of our products, both internal and consumer facing, and to position Company to capitalize on new technology innovations as they arise

Networking

To build and manage relationships with 3rd party vendors in matching and applying external data insights to our internal audience data

To work closely with ManCo to ensure the integration of digital into operations, commercial and programming strategies

Commercial

To assist in generating revenue through monitoring and proactive management of digital programmatic revenue sources

To monitor and advise on digital commercial campaigns within the digital product set

Strategic Leadership

Develop and execute Departmental Strategies and performanceplans aligned to the businesss strategic objectives.

Participate actively in Senior Management meetings, strategic engagements and leadership learning experiences

Qualifications:

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, or similar.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE

Senior Front-End Developer with extensive expertise and experience in React JS

At least 3 years experience in managing a team of developers

At least 5 years experience in a product management role, leadingdigital teams in the creation and evolution of digital assets in linewith improving user experiences and business outcomes

Strategic experience

Communication skills

Business skills

Trouble shooter

Presentation skills

