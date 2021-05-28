Driver at AFRICAN GAZELLE PRODUCTS CC

Tasks and Responsibilities
- Drive according to legal requirements.
- Be in possession of a valid identity document, Drivers license and PDP. (It is the drivers responsibility to renew these as required)
- Ensure roadworthiness and cleanliness of company vehicles.
- Complete a daily record of the Physical, Electrical and Machanical condition of the vehicle. (Done on a company vehicles inspection sheet and handed in daily)
- Deliver any and all items related to the business functions, while keeping accurate logs of all daily trips.
- Any resonable requirement and responsibilities as decided by management.
Requirements
- Valid Code 10 Drivers Licence and PDP
- Code 14 Drivers License will be beneficial
Desired Skills:
- Heavy lifting
- Drive vehicles
- Wash Vehicles
- Road regulations
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
African Gazelle Products is a Dog Food Manufacturing company that has been in the indestry for well over 20 years.
Please email CV to [Email Address Removed]