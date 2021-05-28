Driver at AFRICAN GAZELLE PRODUCTS CC

Tasks and Responsibilities

Drive according to legal requirements.

Be in possession of a valid identity document, Drivers license and PDP. (It is the drivers responsibility to renew these as required)

Ensure roadworthiness and cleanliness of company vehicles.

Complete a daily record of the Physical, Electrical and Machanical condition of the vehicle. (Done on a company vehicles inspection sheet and handed in daily)

Deliver any and all items related to the business functions, while keeping accurate logs of all daily trips.

Any resonable requirement and responsibilities as decided by management.

Requirements

Valid Code 10 Drivers Licence and PDP

Code 14 Drivers License will be beneficial

Desired Skills:

Heavy lifting

Drive vehicles

Wash Vehicles

Road regulations

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

African Gazelle Products is a Dog Food Manufacturing company that has been in the indestry for well over 20 years.

Please email CV to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position