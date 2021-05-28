Driver at AFRICAN GAZELLE PRODUCTS CC

May 28, 2021

Tasks and Responsibilities

  • Drive according to legal requirements.
  • Be in possession of a valid identity document, Drivers license and PDP. (It is the drivers responsibility to renew these as required)
  • Ensure roadworthiness and cleanliness of company vehicles.
  • Complete a daily record of the Physical, Electrical and Machanical condition of the vehicle. (Done on a company vehicles inspection sheet and handed in daily)
  • Deliver any and all items related to the business functions, while keeping accurate logs of all daily trips.
  • Any resonable requirement and responsibilities as decided by management.

Requirements

  • Valid Code 10 Drivers Licence and PDP
  • Code 14 Drivers License will be beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • Heavy lifting
  • Drive vehicles
  • Wash Vehicles
  • Road regulations

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

African Gazelle Products is a Dog Food Manufacturing company that has been in the indestry for well over 20 years.

Please email CV to [Email Address Removed]

