EARTHWORKS DESIGN ENGINEER

EARTWPRKS DESIGN ENGINEER PR ENG CIVIL TO BE REASPONSIBLE FOR THE BULK EARTWORKS DESIGN FOR A NEW MINING OPERATION BASED TO WORK IN JOHANNESBURG. SHOULD HAVE PREVIOUS EXPERINCE IN THE DESIGN OF EARTHWORKS RELATING TO THE MINING INDUSTRY IN AN EPCM ENVIRONMENT. TO JOIN THE PROJECT TEAM FOR THIS INTERNATIONAL EPCM PROJECT MANAGEMENT OPERATION SPECIALISING IN MINE DEVELOPEMENT AND PROJECT MANAGEMENT.

Desired Skills:

PREVIOUS EPERIENCE IN CIVILE AND EARTHWORKS DESIGEEN FOR THE MINING INDUSTRY

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

