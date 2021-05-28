Fiduciary Assistant/Trust Administrator

FIDUCIARY ASSISTANT/TRUST ADMINSTRATOR

Market related package on offer plus guaranteed 13th chq

REPORTING RELATION

Fiduciary Specialists

PURPOSE OF JOB

Provide complete administrative support to enable the Fiduciary specialists to implement and administer estate planning solutions and services for high net worth clients, including trust administration.

KEY RELATIONS

Clients and leads

Wealth Advisors and Assistants

Fiduciary Specialists and Assistants

Managing Director

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

Matric and minimum 3- 5 years practical experience in administration, preferably in the legal or fiduciary field.

The knowledge and experience to attain a Senior Trust Administrator certification or a relevant tertiary qualification /certificate will be an added advantage.

COMPUTER COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS

Microsoft packages, Outlook, Word and Excel in particular.

The ability to learn new systems with confidence.

KPA/ STRATEGIC BUSINESS DELIVERABLES

General administration practice management

Proactively manage files by following up with clients regarding signature of Wills, trust documents and all issues relating to estate planning as well as assisting with reporting to clients on progress.

Diary management: proactively set up meetings, internal and external, and prepare relevant documentation.

Bill in line with the fiduciary services model – work with the Fiduciary billing module on the system, complete the annual trusteeship and trust administration fee sheet, send invoices to clients and timeous debt collection (less than 5% of book sitting at >90 days).

Compliance and data integrity and security

Fiduciary-only and other FICA compliance and FAIS compliance on trust bank accounts.

Compliance with all processes, including all measures to protect data security and combat fraud.

Maintenance of hard files and accurate and timeous scanning of all documentation on the system.

Consistent and accurate use of the task system on the system, ensuring institutional memory and continuity.

Trust administration

AGM preparation: arrange, meeting pack, attend to action items, follow up on signed documents.

Efficiently manage trust bank accounts: administration, reconciliations, compliance documentation.

Prepare documentation: accurately prepare basic trust documents governing different transactions (trustee resolutions, donation agreements, loan agreements, compliance documents etc.) in compliance with the company’s house style and statutory requirements.

Financial statements and tax returns: liaise with and provide source documents to accountants to ensure timeous preparation of financials and rendering of tax return.

Liaise with the Master’s office and following up on documents to ensure quick turnaround.

Knowledge and knowledge sharing

Attend and participate in operational and other team meetings.

Suggest and follow standardised processes and procedures implemented in the team, including participation in and the implementation of all ad hoc projects and initiatives.

Improve personal capability and stay abreast of developments in field of expertise by identifying training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from Manager and estates administrator.

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of role and responsibilities by completing all learning activities.

Maintain knowledge and share knowledge with colleagues.

Motivate, inspire and support colleagues.

General

Work cost-effectively, efficiently and in an environmentally aware manner, including minimising printing and going paperless.

Identify and recommend opportunities to enhance processes, systems and policies in Fiduciary and support the implementation of new processes, policies and systems.

Identify and action business development opportunities and enhance cross-sales.

Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals.

COMPETENCIES Bi-lingual (English and Afrikaans) – fluent in bothExcellent relationship skills Good writing and drafting skills Strategic thinkingGood organisational skills and time management ability Professional and confident communication skills, both verbal and writtenAttention to detail and good data managementSelf-drivenAbility to manage workload and meet deadlinesAbility to work in a pressurised environment and set priorities

KNOWLEDGE All aspects relating to estate planning for high net worth individuals, including Wills and trust administration and governance processesKeep abreast of current trends and changes in the laws affecting estate planning and the industry, locally and to some extent internationally Fiduciary and other local compliance requirements (Master of the High Court, SARS, FICA, FAIS, FATCA, exchange control)

PERSONAL CHARACTERISTICS Client relationship and service-orientated attitudeDynamic, flexible and enthusiastic ProfessionalHonesty, integrity, accountability and responsibility of the highest orderHighly self-motivated, focussed and proactiveSolution-drivenPragmatic problem-solverDetail-orientedRespect for the confidentiality of clients’ affairsInterpersonal understanding and empathyCapacity to work both as member of a team and independentlyIntent on a career in the fiduciary industry

