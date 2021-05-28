Financial Accountant

Our client is a large, expanding, successful JSE listed Group, with its Head Office in Johannesburg
Remuneration:
Total Cost to Company: R 650 – R 850k per annum, depending on work experience and qualifications.
Position Overview:
Reporting to the Senior Financial Manager. The successful candidate will assume responsibility of preparing all Financial reports within the company and its subsidiaries, whilst ensuring compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the Companies Act.
Qualifications, Experience and Personal Attributes Required:
- Chartered Accountant CA(SA)
- Minimum of 2 years’ post-articles experience
- Experience of working in large companies with subsidiaries is advantageous
- Excellent understanding of IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards)
- Reporting: monthly, quarterly, and annually
- Prepare and finalize quarterly board pack financial information, highlight trends and advise line managers
- Prepare and finalize group and subsidiary financial statements and ensure IFRS compliance
- Ensure ERP systems hierarchy maintenance
- Ensure company structures, hierarchies and chart of accountants are maintained
- Understanding of Forex
- Excellent problem solving, decision making and planning skills
- Proactive, assertive, flexible, and energetic
- Performance driven
- Ability to work under pressure and go the extra mile
Desired Skills:
- Forex
- SAP
- Reporting
- IFRS Compliance
Desired Accreditations:
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant