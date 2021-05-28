Financial Accountant

Our client is a large, expanding, successful JSE listed Group, with its Head Office in Johannesburg

Remuneration:

Total Cost to Company: R 650 – R 850k per annum, depending on work experience and qualifications.

Position Overview:

Reporting to the Senior Financial Manager. The successful candidate will assume responsibility of preparing all Financial reports within the company and its subsidiaries, whilst ensuring compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the Companies Act.

Qualifications, Experience and Personal Attributes Required:

Chartered Accountant CA(SA)

Minimum of 2 years’ post-articles experience

Experience of working in large companies with subsidiaries is advantageous

Excellent understanding of IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards)

Reporting: monthly, quarterly, and annually

Prepare and finalize quarterly board pack financial information, highlight trends and advise line managers

Prepare and finalize group and subsidiary financial statements and ensure IFRS compliance

Ensure ERP systems hierarchy maintenance

Ensure company structures, hierarchies and chart of accountants are maintained

Understanding of Forex

Excellent problem solving, decision making and planning skills

Proactive, assertive, flexible, and energetic

Performance driven

Ability to work under pressure and go the extra mile

Desired Skills:

Forex

SAP

Reporting

IFRS Compliance

Desired Accreditations:

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

