General Manager / New Business Development Manager

A well-known Environmental Management Company requires the above to manage the day-to-day business as well as drive new business development with Customers in the environmental industry.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- A tertiary qualification in Business or Sciences or related qualification is preferred but not essential.
- Previous experience having worked for a Company in which you have a good track record of growing one or more businesses increasing turnover and profit.
- The successful candidate should be someone who in alignment with the Companys mission which is driving good environment practices within the market.
- Previous experience having worked in a management and new business development role managing a team of people is essential for this role.
- Previous experience having worked within the environmental industry is preferred but not essential.
- The candidate should have strong leadership qualities and a strong finance understanding in order to take the Company to the next level.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Manage and ensure the sustainability of the Business as well as grow the Business.
- Manage and drive all key performance indicators such as all aspects of marketing, sales, customer support and the finance of the Business.
- Present monthly management reports to the Board.
- Recommend any major changes such as capital purchases, new hires, etc. that need to be done.
- Present annual audited financials to the Shareholders.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.