Intermediate – Senior Network Engineer

May 28, 2021

INTERMEDIATE – SENIOR

About:

  • As a Network Engineer you must be Tech Savvy.
  • Must have Networking background, Design, Configuration, Management of Networks (Switching/Routing/Firewalls/Security)

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications

  • VMWARE certification (Advantageous)
  • Microsoft Certified – MCSE
  • Azure (Advantageous)

Experience

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Tier 2 Network Engineering role.
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience working and dealing directly with Clients.
  • Must have Networking background, Design, Configuration, Management of Networks (Switching/Routing/Firewalls/Security)
  • Must be able to work under pressure and a high volume and pressurised environment.
  • Must have strong “General” Network experience.
  • Good exposure and/or experience to Fortinet Firewalls/Mellanox Switching.
  • Must have good understanding and/or experience in Virtualization (Advantageous).
  • Must have good understanding and/or experience in Azure/AWS (Advantageous).

Desired Skills:

  • Virtualization
  • Azure
  • AWS
  • Fortinet
  • Firewalls
  • Fortinet Firewalls
  • Network Design
  • Network Configuration
  • Management of Networks
  • Switching
  • Routing
  • Security
  • VMWare
  • Client Liason

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Cloud Hosting and Cloud Management Services

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension
  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position