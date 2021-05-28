Junior Automation Tester at Fourier Recruitment

Enterprise software company in Germiston is looking for a hands-on experienced Automation Test Analyst. The ideal candidate must be a self-learning and a team player.Be part of a lean, agile and exciting team that is focused and working with cutting-edge mobile and cloud technologies.This role offers an opportunity for you to learn and grow as the company expands, and you’ll be working with smart, driven people that are building world-class [URL Removed] to all SA Citizens

TestingAutomation (Postman)

Design test cases based on requirements and functional specifications.

Responsible for executing test cases.

Logging of all defects found.

Compile test reports and give progress feedback to Project Manager.

Responsible for identifying and reporting potential risks.

Responsible for maintaining standards and complying with processes and procedures.

Minimum Requirements

Atleast 1 year experience as a tester

Must have own transport (Non negotiable)

Automated testing – Postman

Automated testing – Katalon Studio

Integration testing

Knowledge of Arango, AQL and GraphQL

Firebase

Web and mobile testing experience

Willing to learn new technologies

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

