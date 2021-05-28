Junior Automation Tester at Fourier Recruitment

Enterprise software company in Germiston is looking for a hands-on experienced Automation Test Analyst. The ideal candidate must be a self-learning and a team player.Be part of a lean, agile and exciting team that is focused and working with cutting-edge mobile and cloud technologies.This role offers an opportunity for you to learn and grow as the company expands, and you’ll be working with smart, driven people that are building world-class [URL Removed] to all SA Citizens
- TestingAutomation (Postman)
- Design test cases based on requirements and functional specifications.
- Responsible for executing test cases.
- Logging of all defects found.
- Compile test reports and give progress feedback to Project Manager.
- Responsible for identifying and reporting potential risks.
- Responsible for maintaining standards and complying with processes and procedures.
Minimum Requirements
- Atleast 1 year experience as a tester
- Must have own transport (Non negotiable)
- Automated testing – Postman
- Automated testing – Katalon Studio
- Integration testing
- Knowledge of Arango, AQL and GraphQL
- Firebase
- Web and mobile testing experience
- Willing to learn new technologies
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund