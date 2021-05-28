Junior Proposals Engineer at Southey Personnel Services

- Generate Technical Proposals for Diving System Sales Staff and Group sales offices
- Ensure Standard Technical Specifications are up to date and correct
- Define and generate costings for proposals
- Define technical solutions in response to sales enquiries
- Consult with Engineering team for technical detail of existing and new products and Systems to ensure technical offer is correct.
- Investigate OEM equipment technical and commercial information for new product proposals
- Acquire costs and lead times from suppliers via the procurement office as necessary
- Acquire costs and lead times from sub-contractors while keeping close communication with Procurement and with supporting information from Engineering
Desired Skills:
- Experienced in using ERP or similar company management software advantageous.
- Must have strong capability in cost analysis and cost data acquisition in ERP or similar environment
- Auto CAD and other drawing software will be advantageous
- Solid understanding of the Oil and Gas Industry and knowledge of pressure vessel calculation
- design and fabrication is desirable.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Other Architecture & Engineering
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric