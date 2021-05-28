Junior Proposals Engineer at Southey Personnel Services

May 28, 2021

  • Generate Technical Proposals for Diving System Sales Staff and Group sales offices
  • Ensure Standard Technical Specifications are up to date and correct
  • Define and generate costings for proposals
  • Define technical solutions in response to sales enquiries
  • Consult with Engineering team for technical detail of existing and new products and Systems to ensure technical offer is correct.
  • Investigate OEM equipment technical and commercial information for new product proposals
  • Acquire costs and lead times from suppliers via the procurement office as necessary
  • Acquire costs and lead times from sub-contractors while keeping close communication with Procurement and with supporting information from Engineering

Desired Skills:

  • Experienced in using ERP or similar company management software advantageous.
  • Must have strong capability in cost analysis and cost data acquisition in ERP or similar environment
  • Auto CAD and other drawing software will be advantageous
  • Solid understanding of the Oil and Gas Industry and knowledge of pressure vessel calculation
  • design and fabrication is desirable.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Other Architecture & Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

