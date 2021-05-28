Junior Systems Technician at Headhunters

Our client based in Humansdorp is currently looking to employ an experienced Junior Systems Technician.

Key Performance Areas:

Accountable for the site control systems, calibrations, electrical, network, automation and instrumentation support.

The candidate will participate in new capital projects as well as continuous improvement.

Knowledge and Skills:

Sound knowledge of instrumentation, PLCs, SCADA systems networking and fire detection systems.

Allen Bradley and Wonderware experience is essential.

2years experiences gained in PLC and SCADA software development and support, ideally in a food and beverages environment, along with a strong desire and capability to empower people.

The position will require an individual with sound knowledge of instrumentation, variable speed drives and automation systems.

This position will require standby duty and overtime when required.

The successful candidate will be expected to be systems driven to ensure effective functionality of the plant at all times and have a flair for innovation to drive continuous improvement.

