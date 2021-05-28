Junior Systems Technician at Headhunters

Our client based in Humansdorp is currently looking to employ an experienced Junior Systems Technician.
Key Performance Areas:
- Accountable for the site control systems, calibrations, electrical, network, automation and instrumentation support.
- The candidate will participate in new capital projects as well as continuous improvement.
Knowledge and Skills:
- Sound knowledge of instrumentation, PLCs, SCADA systems networking and fire detection systems.
- Allen Bradley and Wonderware experience is essential.
- 2years experiences gained in PLC and SCADA software development and support, ideally in a food and beverages environment, along with a strong desire and capability to empower people.
- The position will require an individual with sound knowledge of instrumentation, variable speed drives and automation systems.
- This position will require standby duty and overtime when required.
- The successful candidate will be expected to be systems driven to ensure effective functionality of the plant at all times and have a flair for innovation to drive continuous improvement.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying