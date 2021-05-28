Loom Tuner at Southey Personnel Services

May 28, 2021

  • Prioritising maintenance to ensure maximum loom efficiency;
  • Identifying worn or defective parts replacing as and when required;
  • Checking and changing lubricants as per the maintenance schedule;
  • Internal cleaning
  • Ensure that loom down time is kept to a minimum through the efficient management of job changes. Where a job or gear change is required, it will be important to ensure that the tie-on is satisfactorily completed and the job pulled through and checked as necessary.

The following will also be required: (Overlooker)

  • Assistance with beam installation;
  • Assistance with the tie in procedure;
  • Pin dropping and redrafting;
  • Removing woven cloth to the perch;
  • To ensure that machines in service are operated at their optimum speed and efficiency, with active involvement in managing warp/weft breaks.
  • This will include the fine tuning of the loom and its constituent parts including dobbies, jacquards or yarn accumulators, where fitted. 4.
  • To assist the company in maintaining its reputation as a weaver of high quality woven textile, by ensuring that the production of second quality goods is kept to a minimum. This will include:
  • Assuming specific responsibility for the quality of fabrics woven and in particular the passing of the first piece of all new jobs

Desired Skills:

  • Trade Tested
  • Mechanical Background

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

