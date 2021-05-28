Loom Tuner at Southey Personnel Services

Prioritising maintenance to ensure maximum loom efficiency;

Identifying worn or defective parts replacing as and when required;

Checking and changing lubricants as per the maintenance schedule;

Internal cleaning

Ensure that loom down time is kept to a minimum through the efficient management of job changes. Where a job or gear change is required, it will be important to ensure that the tie-on is satisfactorily completed and the job pulled through and checked as necessary.

The following will also be required: (Overlooker)

Assistance with beam installation;

Assistance with the tie in procedure;

Pin dropping and redrafting;

Removing woven cloth to the perch;

To ensure that machines in service are operated at their optimum speed and efficiency, with active involvement in managing warp/weft breaks.

This will include the fine tuning of the loom and its constituent parts including dobbies, jacquards or yarn accumulators, where fitted. 4.

To assist the company in maintaining its reputation as a weaver of high quality woven textile, by ensuring that the production of second quality goods is kept to a minimum. This will include:

Assuming specific responsibility for the quality of fabrics woven and in particular the passing of the first piece of all new jobs

Desired Skills:

Trade Tested

Mechanical Background

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position