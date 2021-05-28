Loss Control Officer – Logistics Industry

Area: Stellenbosch

Job function

The role of the Loss Control Officer is to ensure that Carriers comply with the contractual and service requirements of IMS; and to assess, evaluate and manage the risks associated with the transport of the products, and where losses or damages do occur to investigate the causes and implement preventative measures to mitigate the risk and limit similar future incidents or losses.

Key performance areas

Oversee and coordinate the on boarding of new Carriers and ensure adherence to IMSs strict Carrier vetting processes:

Carriers

Verify vehicle and trailer registration documents and Carrier company detail.

Verify drivers’ licences and permits.

Assess and test tracking systems and evaluate Carrier response procedures after in-transit incidents.

Check and verify Carriers Goods-in-Transit (GIT) and General Liability insurances.

Coordinate and check the completion of new Carrier Agreements and do periodic checks on existing agreements to ensure continuous compliance to IMSs contractual and service level requirements.

Work closely with IMSs Carrier Audit Team to assess and evaluate Carriers compliance to all regulations, laws, and contractual requirements.

Advise and guide the IMS Insurance Claims Team.

Claims

Work closely with IMS Claims Team to investigate in-transit claims.

Identify claim trends and statistics and report on root causes for claims per:

o Client,

o Route,

o Delivery point,

o Transporter, and

o Driver.

Develop action plans in conjunction with the claims team and operational team to minimise claims.

Draft standard operating procedures (SOP) for the management of claims per client/per delivery point.

Do site visits from time to time, to gather first-hand knowledge of client/ customer premises, dispatch, and loading/ delivery operations, evaluate risks and identify possible root causes for in-transit claims.

Draft claim investigation and incident investigation reports (IRRs) and compile root cause reports.

Assist with Goods-in-Transit (GIT) insurance claims processes and finalising of insurance claims.

Inform and advise the Risk Executive weekly on claim trends, large claims, risk mitigation measures, and latest incident investigation results.

Assist the operations team in their coordinated response and protocols following any in-transit incidents and from time to time assist the operations team with simulation exercises to ensure adherence and improvement of incident response plans and protocols.

Qualifications and experience

An applicable tertiary qualification and at least 3 years experience in a similar position or role.

Experience with transport operations planning, scheduling, expediting, and tracking of loads is highly recommended.

Experience and knowledge of Goods-in-Transit insurance, insurance claims handling, and liaising with insurers and loss adjusters.

Experience in the transport and warehousing of FMCG products and receiving and dispatch operations at distribution centres and FMCG customers.

Accident and incident investigation training and experience and excellent incident investigation report (IRR) writing skills.

Risk assessment and risk management training recommended.

Skills and experience required:

Neat and organised approach with documents, filing, record-keeping, and reporting with meticulous attention to detail.

Ability to assess and evaluate situations or problems and identify improvements and solutions, especially in the in-transit claims and incidents environment.

Proficient in the writing of reports and emails with an excellent command of the English language, with an eye for detail and accuracy in both content and language, together with the ability to capture the essential facts avoiding clutter and rhetoric.

Fully computer literate: Highly proficient in the use of the full Microsoft Office suite.

A sense of urgency in adherence to deadlines and delivering reports.

The ability to work under pressure and remain calm and professional while handling conflict situations with Carriers and clients.

A strong and sustainable ability to work independently, with a service-driven and on-time approach to all tasks, is a definite requirement.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Learn more/Apply for this position