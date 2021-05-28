Maintenance Coordinator at African Gazelle Products cc

May 28, 2021

  • Determine and implement improvements to the maintenance system.
  • Ensuring that the maintenance system is updated, maintained and implemented in a timely manner.
  • Maintain the inventory system to supplement the preventative maintenance system.
  • Manage the housekeeping around the workshop area.
  • Gather, input, retrieve and maintain information in both computer and manual systems.
  • Provide general clerical work to assure the smooth operation of the Maintenance Department.
  • General duties, including filing, photocopying, emailing, posting of notes, and ordering of parts and supplies as directed.
  • Compile information such as identification of items, costs, vendor, freight charges, etc. For purchasing of all maintenance materials.
  • Review documents for sufficiency and maintaining any necessary follow-up
  • Maintaining all files and inventory records of all orders placed and received, including delivery time schedules.
  • Keep an up-to-date record of materials used so that minimum stock levels are maintained.
  • Any reasonable requirements and responsibilities as decided by management

Required Experience

  • 22 – 35 years old
  • Willing to work in (Workshop/Factory and Warehouse)
  • Wear PPE
  • Likes working with people
  • Good communication skills in English and Afrikaans
  • Administrative Skills
  • Able to work under pressure
  • Email and telephone etiquette
  • Grade 12
  • Computer Literate
  • Excel would be beneficial
  • A self-starter

Please send recent photo of yourself with application.

Desired Skills:

  • Administrative
  • Good communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

African Gazelle Products cc is a Dogfood Manufacturing plat, that have been in the manufacturing industry for over 20 years.

