Maintenance Coordinator at African Gazelle Products cc

- Determine and implement improvements to the maintenance system.
- Ensuring that the maintenance system is updated, maintained and implemented in a timely manner.
- Maintain the inventory system to supplement the preventative maintenance system.
- Manage the housekeeping around the workshop area.
- Gather, input, retrieve and maintain information in both computer and manual systems.
- Provide general clerical work to assure the smooth operation of the Maintenance Department.
- General duties, including filing, photocopying, emailing, posting of notes, and ordering of parts and supplies as directed.
- Compile information such as identification of items, costs, vendor, freight charges, etc. For purchasing of all maintenance materials.
- Review documents for sufficiency and maintaining any necessary follow-up
- Maintaining all files and inventory records of all orders placed and received, including delivery time schedules.
- Keep an up-to-date record of materials used so that minimum stock levels are maintained.
- Any reasonable requirements and responsibilities as decided by management
Required Experience
- 22 – 35 years old
- Willing to work in (Workshop/Factory and Warehouse)
- Wear PPE
- Likes working with people
- Good communication skills in English and Afrikaans
- Administrative Skills
- Able to work under pressure
- Email and telephone etiquette
- Grade 12
- Computer Literate
- Excel would be beneficial
- A self-starter
Please send recent photo of yourself with application.
Desired Skills:
- Administrative
- Good communication skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
African Gazelle Products cc is a Dogfood Manufacturing plat, that have been in the manufacturing industry for over 20 years.