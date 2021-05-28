Maintenance Coordinator at African Gazelle Products cc

Determine and implement improvements to the maintenance system.

Ensuring that the maintenance system is updated, maintained and implemented in a timely manner.

Maintain the inventory system to supplement the preventative maintenance system.

Manage the housekeeping around the workshop area.

Gather, input, retrieve and maintain information in both computer and manual systems.

Provide general clerical work to assure the smooth operation of the Maintenance Department.

General duties, including filing, photocopying, emailing, posting of notes, and ordering of parts and supplies as directed.

Compile information such as identification of items, costs, vendor, freight charges, etc. For purchasing of all maintenance materials.

Review documents for sufficiency and maintaining any necessary follow-up

Maintaining all files and inventory records of all orders placed and received, including delivery time schedules.

Keep an up-to-date record of materials used so that minimum stock levels are maintained.

Any reasonable requirements and responsibilities as decided by management

Required Experience

22 – 35 years old

Willing to work in (Workshop/Factory and Warehouse)

Wear PPE

Likes working with people

Good communication skills in English and Afrikaans

Administrative Skills

Able to work under pressure

Email and telephone etiquette

Grade 12

Computer Literate

Excel would be beneficial

A self-starter

Please send recent photo of yourself with application.

Desired Skills:

Administrative

Good communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

African Gazelle Products cc is a Dogfood Manufacturing plat, that have been in the manufacturing industry for over 20 years.

