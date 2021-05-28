Manual Tester at Fourier Recruitment

May 28, 2021

Client in the banking indusry is looking for a very strong Manual Tester to join their team in Sandton. Looking for a candidate that has work in solid testing environment, that can work in a team.Key Attributes

  • Team worker and be able to collaborate,
  • Mature with high level of emotional intelligence
  • Energetic, self-starter with ability to independently follow-through on initiatives
  • Experience in delivering client-focused solutions based on customer needs
  • Professional disposition
  • Able to multitask and prioritize
  • Maintain high-quality standards in IT delivery
  • Estimating effort for testing tasks
  • Defining the test approach for each sprint
  • Extracting test requirements for user stories
  • Designing and creating test cases
  • Executing test cases manually
  • Manual front end functional testing of applications which includes system, integration, regression and end to end testing as well as exploratory testing
  • Collaborate closely with developers, identifying, logging, prioritizing and verifying defects in a defect tracking system
  • Managing and maintaining the test environments and test data
  • Develop test tools, and extend test frameworks and test environments
  • Continuous improvement initiatives specifically with regard to quality
  • Product risk mitigation thereby limiting defects in production
  • Project risk mitigation thereby ensuring a smooth deployment process
  • Managing and maintaining the regression test suits (manual)
  • Carry out exploratory testing
  • Final sign-off of new releases
  • Adhere to the relevant Governance processes.
  • Ability to take and understand his commitment to deliver the product on time.

Minimum Requirements

  • IT degree/diploma
  • ISTQB Certification
  • Minimum of 3 to 5 years manual testing experience
  • Experience in banking environment, particularly the card and payment division

