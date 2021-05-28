Manual Tester at Fourier Recruitment

Client in the banking indusry is looking for a very strong Manual Tester to join their team in Sandton. Looking for a candidate that has work in solid testing environment, that can work in a team.Key Attributes
- Team worker and be able to collaborate,
- Mature with high level of emotional intelligence
- Energetic, self-starter with ability to independently follow-through on initiatives
- Experience in delivering client-focused solutions based on customer needs
- Professional disposition
- Able to multitask and prioritize
- Maintain high-quality standards in IT delivery
- Estimating effort for testing tasks
- Defining the test approach for each sprint
- Extracting test requirements for user stories
- Designing and creating test cases
- Executing test cases manually
- Manual front end functional testing of applications which includes system, integration, regression and end to end testing as well as exploratory testing
- Collaborate closely with developers, identifying, logging, prioritizing and verifying defects in a defect tracking system
- Managing and maintaining the test environments and test data
- Develop test tools, and extend test frameworks and test environments
- Continuous improvement initiatives specifically with regard to quality
- Product risk mitigation thereby limiting defects in production
- Project risk mitigation thereby ensuring a smooth deployment process
- Managing and maintaining the regression test suits (manual)
- Carry out exploratory testing
- Final sign-off of new releases
- Adhere to the relevant Governance processes.
- Ability to take and understand his commitment to deliver the product on time.
Minimum Requirements
- IT degree/diploma
- ISTQB Certification
- Minimum of 3 to 5 years manual testing experience
- Experience in banking environment, particularly the card and payment division