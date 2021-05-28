Manual Tester at Fourier Recruitment

Client in the banking indusry is looking for a very strong Manual Tester to join their team in Sandton. Looking for a candidate that has work in solid testing environment, that can work in a team.Key Attributes

Team worker and be able to collaborate,

Mature with high level of emotional intelligence

Energetic, self-starter with ability to independently follow-through on initiatives

Experience in delivering client-focused solutions based on customer needs

Professional disposition

Able to multitask and prioritize

Maintain high-quality standards in IT delivery

Estimating effort for testing tasks

Defining the test approach for each sprint

Extracting test requirements for user stories

Designing and creating test cases

Executing test cases manually

Manual front end functional testing of applications which includes system, integration, regression and end to end testing as well as exploratory testing

Collaborate closely with developers, identifying, logging, prioritizing and verifying defects in a defect tracking system

Managing and maintaining the test environments and test data

Develop test tools, and extend test frameworks and test environments

Continuous improvement initiatives specifically with regard to quality

Product risk mitigation thereby limiting defects in production

Project risk mitigation thereby ensuring a smooth deployment process

Managing and maintaining the regression test suits (manual)

Carry out exploratory testing

Final sign-off of new releases

Adhere to the relevant Governance processes.

Ability to take and understand his commitment to deliver the product on time.

Minimum Requirements

IT degree/diploma

ISTQB Certification

Minimum of 3 to 5 years manual testing experience

Experience in banking environment, particularly the card and payment division

