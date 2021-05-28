Master Scheduler SAP PM at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Master Scheduler to join their client project management team for a 6 to 12 month contract.

Location:remote work however there is a requirement to work at the office when COVID regulations ease up.

The successful candidate should have the following:

Sure Step methodology experience (Optional)

Extensive experienced MS Project planning

ERP Project Management Experience (SAP or D365)

Experience in managing projects with integration into 3rd Party application e.g., SAP/D365 to 3rd Party application.

Managing Design, Build, Testing, Deployment Cutover, PGLS phases of projects

Extensive project plan creation and tracking

Manage the master schedule and all of the sub projects linking into the master schedule.

Identify opportunities to optimise the master schedule.

Ensure the integrity of the master schedule.

Manage the resource allocation in the master schedule.

Create plans, build alignment across stakeholders and track progress of deliverables.

Across Design, Build, Testing, Deployment Cutover, PGLS phase of projects – Forecast critical activities for all workstreams.

Track overall RAG status of Master Plan adherence

Apply today for further information or info spec.

Desired Skills:

Manage the resource allocation in the master schedule

Create plans

build alignment across stakeholders and track progress of deliverables.

Across Design

Build

Testing

Deployment Cutover

PGLS phase of projects – Forecast critical activities for all workstreams.

Learn more/Apply for this position