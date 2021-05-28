Master Scheduler SAP PM at Sabenza IT

May 28, 2021

Our client is looking for a Master Scheduler to join their client project management team for a 6 to 12 month contract.

Location:remote work however there is a requirement to work at the office when COVID regulations ease up.

The successful candidate should have the following:

  • Sure Step methodology experience (Optional)
  • Extensive experienced MS Project planning
  • ERP Project Management Experience (SAP or D365)
  • Experience in managing projects with integration into 3rd Party application e.g., SAP/D365 to 3rd Party application.
  • Managing Design, Build, Testing, Deployment Cutover, PGLS phases of projects
  • Extensive project plan creation and tracking
  • Manage the master schedule and all of the sub projects linking into the master schedule.
  • Identify opportunities to optimise the master schedule.
  • Ensure the integrity of the master schedule.
  • Manage the resource allocation in the master schedule.
  • Create plans, build alignment across stakeholders and track progress of deliverables.
  • Across Design, Build, Testing, Deployment Cutover, PGLS phase of projects – Forecast critical activities for all workstreams.
  • Track overall RAG status of Master Plan adherence

Apply today for further information or info spec.

