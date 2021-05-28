Master Scheduler SAP PM at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Master Scheduler to join their client project management team for a 6 to 12 month contract.
Location:remote work however there is a requirement to work at the office when COVID regulations ease up.
The successful candidate should have the following:
- Sure Step methodology experience (Optional)
- Extensive experienced MS Project planning
- ERP Project Management Experience (SAP or D365)
- Experience in managing projects with integration into 3rd Party application e.g., SAP/D365 to 3rd Party application.
- Managing Design, Build, Testing, Deployment Cutover, PGLS phases of projects
- Extensive project plan creation and tracking
- Manage the master schedule and all of the sub projects linking into the master schedule.
- Identify opportunities to optimise the master schedule.
- Ensure the integrity of the master schedule.
- Manage the resource allocation in the master schedule.
- Create plans, build alignment across stakeholders and track progress of deliverables.
- Across Design, Build, Testing, Deployment Cutover, PGLS phase of projects – Forecast critical activities for all workstreams.
- Track overall RAG status of Master Plan adherence
