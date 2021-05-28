Mechanical Engineer at Ringspann SA

May 28, 2021

Design and draughting of parts and components

Technical support / Engineering support to Sales Team & Customers

Technical support / Engineering support to factory

New design on products

Updating all designs and installations instructions

Liase with Customers on all technical aspects ofthe products – 3D Models

Liase with production on any changes needed on design / drawings

Desired Skills:

  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Draughting
  • Sales Support
  • Solidworks
  • Technical Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Engineering Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

As an internationally operating, medium-sized mechanical engineering company, we are one

of the leading manufacturers of Drive Components, Clamping Fixtures and Remote Control

Systems.

We currently have 480employees in 17 international companies.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

