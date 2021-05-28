Mechanical Engineer at Ringspann SA

Design and draughting of parts and components
Technical support / Engineering support to Sales Team & Customers
Technical support / Engineering support to factory
New design on products
Updating all designs and installations instructions
Liase with Customers on all technical aspects ofthe products – 3D Models
Liase with production on any changes needed on design / drawings
Desired Skills:
- Mechanical Engineering
- Draughting
- Sales Support
- Solidworks
- Technical Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Engineering Council of South Africa
About The Employer:
As an internationally operating, medium-sized mechanical engineering company, we are one
of the leading manufacturers of Drive Components, Clamping Fixtures and Remote Control
Systems.
We currently have 480employees in 17 international companies.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund