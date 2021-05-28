Mechanical/ Marine Engineer/ Naval Architect at Southey Personnel Services

- Responsible for detail engineering, technical reviewing, evaluating and implementing engineering changes and system specification requirements.
- This role will handover technically sound engineering information to internal stake holders for procurement and production and offer engineering assistance to project managers.
- This role will work with class society (typically Bureau Veritas, BV) and QC drawing and Bill of Material output from draughtsman.
Desired Skills:
- Experience in heavy industry production environment.
- Experience in ship system design.
- Experience with class society
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Recruitment
- 5 to 10 years Marine / Naval Engineering
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate