Mechanical/ Marine Engineer/ Naval Architect at Southey Personnel Services

May 28, 2021

  • Responsible for detail engineering, technical reviewing, evaluating and implementing engineering changes and system specification requirements.
  • This role will handover technically sound engineering information to internal stake holders for procurement and production and offer engineering assistance to project managers.
  • This role will work with class society (typically Bureau Veritas, BV) and QC drawing and Bill of Material output from draughtsman.

Desired Skills:

  • Experience in heavy industry production environment.
  • Experience in ship system design.
  • Experience with class society

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Recruitment
  • 5 to 10 years Marine / Naval Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

