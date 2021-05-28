National Risk Manager

A rapidly expanding Retailer is seeking a National Risk Manager to join their team in East London. Although based in East London, the successful candidate will be required to travel extensively to stores countrywide. Duties to include:- Internal audits Loss prevention Establishing and managing a Risk team within the business Identify risk and evaluate controls. Minimum Requirements:- Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in a Risk related role (Retail experience advantageous) Matric *Post-Matric qualification (Bachelor of Commerce Degree or Advanced Diploma in Risk Management) advantageous, however, not an absolute qualifying criterion. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

