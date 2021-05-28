Network Manager at Ntice Search

May 28, 2021

My client, a well-known financial services provider, is looking for a Network Manager to manage the network infrastructure team and support all aspects of the network systems and sub-systems. You will be required to deploy developed and tested software into an Azure Cloud environment.Duties:

  • Design, implement and enhance the network infrastructure, including components such as switches, routers and installation of additional servers in the cloud
  • Management of IT support staff, including holding regular appraisals
  • Strategic planning based on company objectives to keep in line with new developments in IT
  • Firewall administration and overall internal network security
  • Manage Microsoft technologies such as Active Directory, Office 365 and Azure
  • Maintenance of Anti-Spam and anti-virus systems and the setting of new Anti-Spam policies
  • Overseeing operational support for internal employee computer systems
    • Mostly Windows and some Mac
  • Ensuring networks and website are secure with digital certificates
  • Project Management for new system implementations in the cloud in Azure
  • Financial Planning, including managing the relevant IT budget and providing costing for all future developments and upgrades

Requirements:

  • Good working knowledge of the following operating systems: Windows, MAC, Azure
  • Good LAN / WAN / WIFI knowledge and experience of TCP / IP protocols
  • Knowledge of Active Directory in Azure
  • Experience in administering Windows in Virtual Environments on Azure
  • Good working knowledge of major networking components, network operating systems and basic computer hardware components
  • Hands on knowledge of the procedures used in the installation, modification maintenance of IT hardware and software
  • Project Management experience
  • Experience managing a team
  • Experience managing budgets
  • MCSE / CCNP Certifications are desirable
  • Azure DevOPS experience advantageous
  • Experience in Kubernetes advantageous

