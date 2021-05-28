Network Manager at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known financial services provider, is looking for a Network Manager to manage the network infrastructure team and support all aspects of the network systems and sub-systems. You will be required to deploy developed and tested software into an Azure Cloud environment.Duties:
- Design, implement and enhance the network infrastructure, including components such as switches, routers and installation of additional servers in the cloud
- Management of IT support staff, including holding regular appraisals
- Strategic planning based on company objectives to keep in line with new developments in IT
- Firewall administration and overall internal network security
- Manage Microsoft technologies such as Active Directory, Office 365 and Azure
- Maintenance of Anti-Spam and anti-virus systems and the setting of new Anti-Spam policies
- Overseeing operational support for internal employee computer systems
- Mostly Windows and some Mac
- Ensuring networks and website are secure with digital certificates
- Project Management for new system implementations in the cloud in Azure
- Financial Planning, including managing the relevant IT budget and providing costing for all future developments and upgrades
Requirements:
- Good working knowledge of the following operating systems: Windows, MAC, Azure
- Good LAN / WAN / WIFI knowledge and experience of TCP / IP protocols
- Knowledge of Active Directory in Azure
- Experience in administering Windows in Virtual Environments on Azure
- Good working knowledge of major networking components, network operating systems and basic computer hardware components
- Hands on knowledge of the procedures used in the installation, modification maintenance of IT hardware and software
- Project Management experience
- Experience managing a team
- Experience managing budgets
- MCSE / CCNP Certifications are desirable
- Azure DevOPS experience advantageous
- Experience in Kubernetes advantageous