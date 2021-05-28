Network Manager at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known financial services provider, is looking for a Network Manager to manage the network infrastructure team and support all aspects of the network systems and sub-systems. You will be required to deploy developed and tested software into an Azure Cloud environment.Duties:

Design, implement and enhance the network infrastructure, including components such as switches, routers and installation of additional servers in the cloud

Management of IT support staff, including holding regular appraisals

Strategic planning based on company objectives to keep in line with new developments in IT

Firewall administration and overall internal network security

Manage Microsoft technologies such as Active Directory, Office 365 and Azure

Maintenance of Anti-Spam and anti-virus systems and the setting of new Anti-Spam policies

Overseeing operational support for internal employee computer systems Mostly Windows and some Mac

Ensuring networks and website are secure with digital certificates

Project Management for new system implementations in the cloud in Azure

Financial Planning, including managing the relevant IT budget and providing costing for all future developments and upgrades

Requirements:

Good working knowledge of the following operating systems: Windows, MAC, Azure

Good LAN / WAN / WIFI knowledge and experience of TCP / IP protocols

Knowledge of Active Directory in Azure

Experience in administering Windows in Virtual Environments on Azure

Good working knowledge of major networking components, network operating systems and basic computer hardware components

Hands on knowledge of the procedures used in the installation, modification maintenance of IT hardware and software

Project Management experience

Experience managing a team

Experience managing budgets

MCSE / CCNP Certifications are desirable

Azure DevOPS experience advantageous

Experience in Kubernetes advantageous

