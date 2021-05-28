Office Administrator Secretary at 4Sight Holdings

Position available for a dynamic, organised Office Administrator / Client Support Consultant.
Must have 2-5 years relevant experience.
The purpose of this position is to ensure that all admin tasks are handled efficiently and effectively and to provide excellent customer service by interacting with clients (provide information, handle queries, handle requests re products & services).
Qualifications: Matric. Admin / Secretarial Qual would be an added advantage. Strong MS Office Skills.
Please email ytour CV to: [Email Address Removed]d
The position will be discussed in detail during an interview.
Desired Skills:
- Admin
- Client Relations
- System Support
- Microsoft Office
- communication skills.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric