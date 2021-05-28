Office Administrator Secretary at 4Sight Holdings

Position available for a dynamic, organised Office Administrator / Client Support Consultant.

Must have 2-5 years relevant experience.

The purpose of this position is to ensure that all admin tasks are handled efficiently and effectively and to provide excellent customer service by interacting with clients (provide information, handle queries, handle requests re products & services).

Qualifications: Matric. Admin / Secretarial Qual would be an added advantage. Strong MS Office Skills.

Please email ytour CV to:

The position will be discussed in detail during an interview.

Desired Skills:

Admin

Client Relations

System Support

Microsoft Office

communication skills.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

