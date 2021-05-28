Para-planner (Grad or Experienced hire) Degree and Financial Planning Diploma required

Cape Town-based candidate sought for Para-planner position (Graduate or experienced hire)

About the job:

This new vacancy has been created within one of our client’s Financial Planning teams at our offices in Cape Town. Incumbent will be designated to provide technical support to a number of Financial Advisors within the team. Role is ideally suited to applicants who are recent graduates, with completed Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Planning or a junior resource (1-2 years of experience with Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Planning).

Key responsibilities include:

Provide investment planning technical support to Financial Advisors in team, including research and analysis of client portfolios

Preparation of minutes of client meetings, record of advice and proposals

Client needs analysis and advisory support services

Provide regular client reporting

Prepare and collate client financial reviews and reporting for financial advisors in team

Investigate and resolve all queries relating to client affairs

Review investment transaction changes, and action, if necessary

Close liaison between internal and external investment admin, and specialist service departments

Advisory responsibilities under supervision: client services for client allocation and growth potential

Key requirements for applicants:

Relevant tertiary qualification a requirement, B Com or similar

Post graduate qualification a requirement, Financial Planning Diploma

Computer literacy (intermediate): MS Office suite and excel at an intermediate to advanced level

Ability to work independently, attention to detail and excellent organisational skills

Fluency in English a pre-requisite, second local language preferred

Clean, unendorsed Drivers licence a requirement, own vehicle preferred.

Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

degree

post grad Diploma Financial Planning

