Payroll Manager – Sage 300 at Red Ember Recruitment

Payroll Manager – Sage 300
Location: Johannesburg
Requirements:
- 5 10 years experience as a Payroll Manager
- Mining or construction background – Essential
- Must have experience/worked on SAGE VIP 300
- Expatriate experience (Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho)
- Expatriates payroll experience
- Individual tax experience
Responsibilities:
- Build and maintain good relationships with a variety of relevant stakeholders.
- Liaise with a range of suppliers, foster and maintain supplier relations.
- Handle and attend to a range of supplier queries and complaints.
- Participate and interact with external stakeholders.
- Develop and manage internal/external customer relationships to meet business objectives.
- Identify cost saving and cash conservation opportunities.
- Assist in preparing and managing the budget of the function.
- Contribute towards improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the Human Capital Quality Management
System from payroll perspective.
About The Employer:
Red Ember is actively recruiting for a Payroll Manager
Consultant: Melissa