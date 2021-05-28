Payroll Manager – Sage 300 at Red Ember Recruitment

May 28, 2021

Payroll Manager – Sage 300

Location: Johannesburg

Requirements:

  • 5 10 years experience as a Payroll Manager
  • Mining or construction background – Essential
  • Must have experience/worked on SAGE VIP 300
  • Expatriate experience (Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho)
  • Expatriates payroll experience
  • Individual tax experience

Responsibilities:

  • Build and maintain good relationships with a variety of relevant stakeholders.
  • Liaise with a range of suppliers, foster and maintain supplier relations.
  • Handle and attend to a range of supplier queries and complaints.
  • Participate and interact with external stakeholders.
  • Develop and manage internal/external customer relationships to meet business objectives.
  • Identify cost saving and cash conservation opportunities.
  • Assist in preparing and managing the budget of the function.
  • Contribute towards improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the Human Capital Quality Management
    System from payroll perspective.

About The Employer:

Red Ember is actively recruiting for a Payroll Manager

Consultant: Melissa

Learn more/Apply for this position