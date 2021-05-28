Pricing and Terms of Trade Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is looking to recruit a Pricing and Terms of Trade Manager which is a brand new role and will drive sustainable profitable growth and maximise return on investment through the delivery of revenue growth initiatives relating to pricing, promotion, and trade terms optimisation.Client DetailsOur client is a leader within its sector and is a multinational FMCG.DescriptionThe role will:
- Be the key conduit between Sales and Business control teams ensuring that decisions made drive the most value for the organisation
- Be responsible for the review of and recommendation of optimal Trade Terms strategy in accordance with global best practice
- Be the owner of pricing and promotional strategy development and implementation across brands, channels, and markets
- Be the advisor to Commercial teams to improve investment choices
- Ensure delivery of revenue growth topics affecting pricing, trade term optimization, and promotion effectiveness
- Track KPI’s and evaluate investment performance across key markets, channels, and customers, working closely across commercial and finance teams
- Lead monthly reviews to get consensus on investment strategy and decisions
- Sustainable value and profit growth
- Optimized trade investment and ROI
- Line of sight of all key impacted areas
- Strategic alignment across teams, functions, and markets
- Provide clear guidance across a portfolio of brands, review compliance, and identify opportunity gaps
- Own the price change process in liaison with finance and commercial
- Support consistent set of trade terms across markets, channels, and customers, with regular review and ongoing optimisation
- Provide tools and strategy to assist teams in planning promo activity
- Lead post-activity ROI analysis
- Establish learning’s and best practice to optimise future promo investment
ProfileThe incumbent must have the following:
- Tertiary qualification – preferably a degree in commerce or finance (non-negotiable)
- 5 years of work experience in Sales, Commercial analysis, or Revenue growth
- Extensive experience in FMCG commercial, commercial finance, or pricing management
- Exposure to Net Revenue management
Job OfferMarket-related salary
About The Employer:
Agency