Pricing and Terms of Trade Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is looking to recruit a Pricing and Terms of Trade Manager which is a brand new role and will drive sustainable profitable growth and maximise return on investment through the delivery of revenue growth initiatives relating to pricing, promotion, and trade terms optimisation.Client DetailsOur client is a leader within its sector and is a multinational FMCG.DescriptionThe role will:

Be the key conduit between Sales and Business control teams ensuring that decisions made drive the most value for the organisation

Be responsible for the review of and recommendation of optimal Trade Terms strategy in accordance with global best practice

Be the owner of pricing and promotional strategy development and implementation across brands, channels, and markets

Be the advisor to Commercial teams to improve investment choices

Ensure delivery of revenue growth topics affecting pricing, trade term optimization, and promotion effectiveness

Track KPI’s and evaluate investment performance across key markets, channels, and customers, working closely across commercial and finance teams

Lead monthly reviews to get consensus on investment strategy and decisions

Sustainable value and profit growth

Optimized trade investment and ROI

Line of sight of all key impacted areas

Strategic alignment across teams, functions, and markets

Provide clear guidance across a portfolio of brands, review compliance, and identify opportunity gaps

Own the price change process in liaison with finance and commercial

Support consistent set of trade terms across markets, channels, and customers, with regular review and ongoing optimisation

Provide tools and strategy to assist teams in planning promo activity

Lead post-activity ROI analysis

Establish learning’s and best practice to optimise future promo investment

ProfileThe incumbent must have the following:

Tertiary qualification – preferably a degree in commerce or finance (non-negotiable)

5 years of work experience in Sales, Commercial analysis, or Revenue growth

Extensive experience in FMCG commercial, commercial finance, or pricing management

Exposure to Net Revenue management

Job OfferMarket-related salary

