Procurement Manager

Responsible for the procurement function, contributing to the profitability of the company through building strong supplier relationships and excellent negotiations

Efficient procurement of products.

Managing Stock availability

Achievement of monthly stock target, minimizing stock write offs

Expediting orders and liaising with stores

Checking on Promotional pricing

Achievement of buying KPI’s

Effective supplier relationships

Ensuring Buying and planning processes are in place and followed

Analysing market trends and competitor analysis

Supplier Negotiations, monitoring of suppliers and purchases against forecast

Monitoring of GP% of cost and selling price

Negotiations of Trading terms and rebates

Planograms and monitor sales performance against product

Able to Identify opportunities

Minimum requirements:

Grade 12 plus a Degree or 3-year National Diploma in Business / Purchasing / Supply Chain / or Related disciplines would be a recommendation

Experience in dealing with suppliers

Good negotiation skills

Experience in working in high pressure environments

3 to 5 years buying experience in a retail/wholesale environment (essential)

Job Competencies: –

Decision making, planning and initiating action

Strong analytical ability – analysing stock, sales and margins

Able to handle pressure

Delivering results

Good communication skills

Excellent teamplayer

Commercial thinking

Hands-on and strive for continuous improvement

Desired Skills:

Spend Analysis

Supplier Relationship Management

Procurement Technology

Supplier Negotiation

Procurement

Contract lifecycle management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client, a large, rapidly expanding JSE Listed organisation with its Head Office in Johannesburg, has an permanent opportunity available for a Junior Procurement Manager, reporting to the Senior Procurement Manager

Employer & Job Benefits:

Company performance bonus

