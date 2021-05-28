Responsible for the procurement function, contributing to the profitability of the company through building strong supplier relationships and excellent negotiations
- Efficient procurement of products.
- Managing Stock availability
- Achievement of monthly stock target, minimizing stock write offs
- Expediting orders and liaising with stores
- Checking on Promotional pricing
- Achievement of buying KPI’s
- Effective supplier relationships
- Ensuring Buying and planning processes are in place and followed
- Analysing market trends and competitor analysis
- Supplier Negotiations, monitoring of suppliers and purchases against forecast
- Monitoring of GP% of cost and selling price
- Negotiations of Trading terms and rebates
- Planograms and monitor sales performance against product
- Able to Identify opportunities
Minimum requirements:
- Grade 12 plus a Degree or 3-year National Diploma in Business / Purchasing / Supply Chain / or Related disciplines would be a recommendation
- Experience in dealing with suppliers
- Good negotiation skills
- Experience in working in high pressure environments
- 3 to 5 years buying experience in a retail/wholesale environment (essential)
Job Competencies: –
- Decision making, planning and initiating action
- Strong analytical ability – analysing stock, sales and margins
- Able to handle pressure
- Delivering results
- Good communication skills
- Excellent teamplayer
- Commercial thinking
- Hands-on and strive for continuous improvement
Desired Skills:
- Spend Analysis
- Supplier Relationship Management
- Procurement Technology
- Supplier Negotiation
- Procurement
- Contract lifecycle management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client, a large, rapidly expanding JSE Listed organisation with its Head Office in Johannesburg, has an permanent opportunity available for a Junior Procurement Manager, reporting to the Senior Procurement Manager
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Company performance bonus