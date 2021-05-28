Procurement Manager

May 28, 2021

Responsible for the procurement function, contributing to the profitability of the company through building strong supplier relationships and excellent negotiations

  • Efficient procurement of products.
  • Managing Stock availability
  • Achievement of monthly stock target, minimizing stock write offs
  • Expediting orders and liaising with stores
  • Checking on Promotional pricing
  • Achievement of buying KPI’s
  • Effective supplier relationships
  • Ensuring Buying and planning processes are in place and followed
  • Analysing market trends and competitor analysis
  • Supplier Negotiations, monitoring of suppliers and purchases against forecast
  • Monitoring of GP% of cost and selling price
  • Negotiations of Trading terms and rebates
  • Planograms and monitor sales performance against product
  • Able to Identify opportunities

Minimum requirements:

  • Grade 12 plus a Degree or 3-year National Diploma in Business / Purchasing / Supply Chain / or Related disciplines would be a recommendation
  • Experience in dealing with suppliers
  • Good negotiation skills
  • Experience in working in high pressure environments
  • 3 to 5 years buying experience in a retail/wholesale environment (essential)

Job Competencies: –

  • Decision making, planning and initiating action
  • Strong analytical ability – analysing stock, sales and margins
  • Able to handle pressure
  • Delivering results
  • Good communication skills
  • Excellent teamplayer
  • Commercial thinking
  • Hands-on and strive for continuous improvement

Desired Skills:

  • Spend Analysis
  • Supplier Relationship Management
  • Procurement Technology
  • Supplier Negotiation
  • Procurement
  • Contract lifecycle management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client, a large, rapidly expanding JSE Listed organisation with its Head Office in Johannesburg, has an permanent opportunity available for a Junior Procurement Manager, reporting to the Senior Procurement Manager

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Company performance bonus

