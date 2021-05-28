Product Manager

Product Manager required in Edenvale for a leading Medical company manufactures and distributes Infection Prevention Products.

MUST HAVE:

Bcom Marketing

2 – 4 years experience as a Product Manager or Product Marketing Manager

Conducting market, customer, competitor & gap analysis

Developing the core positioning, strategy, vision and messaging for products

Developing and managing products throughout their product lifecycles

Defining and executing product portfolio strategy

Developing and executing product marketing plans

Excellent Excel Skills

Experience with Goldmine

Expeirence within the Medical Industry essential

Apply via [URL Removed]

