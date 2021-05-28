Product Manager

May 28, 2021

Product Manager required in Edenvale for a leading Medical company manufactures and distributes Infection Prevention Products.

MUST HAVE:

  • Bcom Marketing
  • 2 – 4 years experience as a Product Manager or Product Marketing Manager
  • Conducting market, customer, competitor & gap analysis
  • Developing the core positioning, strategy, vision and messaging for products
  • Developing and managing products throughout their product lifecycles
  • Defining and executing product portfolio strategy
  • Developing and executing product marketing plans
  • Excellent Excel Skills
  • Experience with Goldmine
  • Expeirence within the Medical Industry essential

