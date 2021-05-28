Product Manager required in Edenvale for a leading Medical company manufactures and distributes Infection Prevention Products.
MUST HAVE:
- Bcom Marketing
- 2 – 4 years experience as a Product Manager or Product Marketing Manager
- Conducting market, customer, competitor & gap analysis
- Developing the core positioning, strategy, vision and messaging for products
- Developing and managing products throughout their product lifecycles
- Defining and executing product portfolio strategy
- Developing and executing product marketing plans
- Excellent Excel Skills
- Experience with Goldmine
- Expeirence within the Medical Industry essential
